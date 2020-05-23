After more than eight weeks of shutdown because of the coronavirus threat, some bowling centers have slowly started to reopen in several states, with modified safety guidelines.

But in Illinois, that situation is still more than a month away, according to a couple of area bowling proprietors.

“Until we hear something from the governor, we are still planning for June 26th,” said Gary Alstott, proprietor of Plaza Lanes in Washington. “He’s mentioned about easing up a bit, but I think mid-June would be the earliest.”

John Wiesner, the proprietor of Mount Hawley Bowl, is on the same schedule as Alstott for the bowling portion of his business. But he plans on reopening another part of his business in just a few days.

“We are opening our mini-golf on May 29, which is the start of Phase 3,” Wiesner said. “But as far as our reopening (for bowling), we are looking at the state mandated date of June 26th, which is the beginning of Phase 4.”

Both Alstott and Wiesner have been getting some assistance in dealing with the situation from the Bowling Proprietors Association of America.

“We received quite a bit of procedural information from the Stars and Strike chain, and the BPAA, which we plan to implement in our two centers,” said Alstott, who also owns a center in Indiana.

“I’ve been in constant contact with the BPAA and its resources for the last eight weeks, in order to come up with a safe plan for reopening,” Wiesner said.

Here are some of the procedures Wiesner plans on implementing when Mount Hawley does reopen:

Sanitize all bowling balls after each useClean and sanitize all contact surfaces in bowler areaShoes will be sanitized inside and outPlacing bowling groups on every other laneHaving plexiglass shields at each POS stationProviding hand sanitizer for each customerRegular cleaning of all contact surfacesHourly cleaning of restrooms.Providing PPE equipment to all staff members (masks and gloves)Training staff on all new proceduresTaking temperature of each staff member at the start of their shift

“These are just some of the things we will be doing to ensure a safe environment for our staff and customers, so they will feel comfortable coming in and having some fun bowling again!” Wiesner said.

Let’s hope it happens sooner rather than later.

Bowling back on TV

While the Professional Bowlers Association tournaments still on hiatus, there are a few made-for-TV bowling specials on tap in the next few weeks.

The first will be a PBA Strike Derby, set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, live on Fox Sports.

It will feature PBA stars Tommy Jones, Kyle Troup, Sean Rash, EJ Tackett, Kris Prather, Shawn Maldonado, Anthony Simonsen and Bill O’Neill. They will compete in a timed competition, with each player getting two minutes to get as many strikes as they can in an elimination bracket format.

The following Saturday, there will be a “PBA Summer Clash,” featuring a one-ball elimination format. PWBA players Shannon O’Keefe and Danielle McEwan will join the PBA players for this competition.

In July, there will be a “PBA King of the Lanes” series, similar to the “King of the Hill” format of the “old” PBA.

All of the events will take place at Bowlers Jupiter in Florida, without fans and focusing on safety precautions for the players, officials and TV production crew.

High draft picks

Illinois bowlers Sean Rash and AJ Johnson were among the top five bowlers selected in last weekend’s virtual PBA League Draft.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Francois Lavoie of Canada was the first pick, taken by manager Amleto Monacelli of the expansion Las Vegas High Rollers team.

Rash, a 15-time PBA champ from Montgomery, then was chosen No. 2 by Marshall Holman, the manager of the expansion Brew City Ballers team.

Johnson, from Oswego, was the No. 5 pick by Monacelli for Las Vegas.

A total of 26 bowlers — including nine international players — were selected out of a pool of 52 qualified players.

The PBA League Elias Cup competition was originally going to be held in July, but was postponed because of COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for later this year.

Johnny Campos is the Journal Star bowling columnist. He can be reached at 686-3214 or jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.