The eight home courts still alive in the #IllinoisGymShowdown were seeded in a quarterfinal bracket on Monday in the contest being run by HSLogos.com through its Twitter account, @HSlogoscom.

Fans have voted on matchups in the past weeks to narrow the field of Illinois schools to this quarterfinal round.

The top seed is Collinsville, which plays in 3,400-seat Virgil Fletcher Gym. It opened in 1971 was named after the legendary school who had boys basketball state champions in 1961 and 1965.

Collinsville advanced by gaining 73.9% of 1,464 votes in its Bracket H final against the Riverton Hawks’ Hawk Center.

Collinsville faces Frankfort, which plays in Max Morris Gymnasium. Named for a mutlisport athlete and 1953 graduate of the school, the gym opened in 1950 and has a capacity of 4,285.

The other matchup in the top bracket has No. 4 seed Ottawa against Lane Tech. Ottawa’s Kingman Gymnasium opened in 1932 and seats 2,400. Lane Tech’s Lane Gymnasium opened in 1934 and has a capacity of 1,250.

The No. 2 seed is Quincy. Blue Devil Gymnasium opened in 1957 and has a capacity of 3,979. It is matched against Evanston, who plays in 2,200-seat Beardsley Gymnasium that was built in 1927.

Also in the bottom bracket, it’s No. 3 seed Moline vs. Sterling. Moline’s Wharton Fieldhouse is up against Sterling’s Home B. Musgrove Fieldhouse

Online voting for the quarterfinals were on Monday. Semifinals will be on Wednesday. The finals will be on Friday.