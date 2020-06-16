MACOMB — With a roster to build and recruiting trips not an option, Rob Jeter and his Western Illinois coaching staff had to rely on a different plan to get men’s basketball recruits to buy in: Selling the coaching staff.

The program has landed highly regarded players this offseason by the coaches relying on who they are and their prior success. For Jeter, it has been about the players knowing the staff, which now includes former Chicago Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin.

"I keep going back to that word, ‘relationships,’ it’s about getting great people on board," Jeter said. "You get like-minded guys, we all get along, we all have the same friends, but you look past that to the coaching side, and that’s why relationships are so important too."

In the last month, Western has landed a trio of solid recruits, led by Saturday’s verbal committment from the state’s No. 7-ranked player, Marcus Watson from Morgan Park. Prior to that, the Leathernecks landed all-stater Ramean Hinton from Chicago Curie and Alabama-Birmingham transfer Tamell Pearson, another former Morgan Park player who was a top-10 player coming out of high school.

"For me, I’ve been coaching for 25 years so I’ve built a lot of strong relationships, that’s helped with some of the coaching, along with Coach (Chad) Boudreau and Nick.

"Nick being in Chicago, he’s developed strong relationships with the young men we’re getting in the program, it all comes together and makes sense, you feel comfortable with it."

And comfort is extra important now.

With student-athletes not able to be in Macomb and working out together, Jeter is doing what he can to make sure everyone is connected and locked in on the tasks at hand.

"We’re all doing the same things as everyone else, we’re on Skype at the same time, phone calls, trying to figure out ways to stay connected," the coach said. "I think for us, I don’t know if we could have put together a roster the way we have without the situation we’re dealing with.

"You have to rely on relationships because you can’t take three or four visits, I can’t do these types of things that would normally take place. It’s been more ‘I know you, I believe in you,’ that’s why we’ve been able to make commitments.

"It’s been a perfect storm, we’ve gotten some momentum in recruiting, but as far as touching our players and working with them, we’re doing what everybody else is doing, Skype calls, phone calls, those things."

But Jeter also knows coaches can only do so much. And with an overhauled roster, he knows his veteran guys, whether players know them or not, need to be veterans and lead the team.

"For me, my style is I look to our seniors, their leadership, I put a lot of responsibility on our seniors," he said. "For us, we have three of those guys, with Will (Carius) being a graduate transfer, Rod Johnson being a graduate transfer and Anthony Jones being a senior, we have some leadership, and some upperclassmen.

"We were really strategic on how we were putting together this team, it’s not a team full of young guys, we’re going to have a crew of younger guys but we also have a crew of older guys and also a crew of guys who have played together too, so they can create a kind of synergy for the group, so we were pretty strategic on how we put it all together."

And that kind of roster building was Jeter’s goal all offseason.

"That was intentional, because of the uniqueness of how we had to recruit, that was really important, we’re not going to have much of a summer, if any, we might but to put together a team, we had to make sure we had guys who know each other and trust each other," he said. "We need guys who know each other’s games and can help us recruiting pieces who all fit together and I think we’ve done a solid job."