Lauri Markkanen's puzzling third season in the NBA, in which his production regressed toward his rookie season rather than take the step forward many expected from him, will be one of the biggest questions the Chicago Bulls' revamped front office will have to answer in evaluating the roster.

Vice President of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said he already has had numerous conversations with him — in part because Markkanen remained in Chicago instead of returning to his native Finland while the season was suspended — including about his 2019-20 season.

"He's eager to get back to the gym and improve," Karnisovas said on a conference call earlier this month. "He was disappointed by the overall result. Every player wants to win. He's about winning as well. Our objective is to get the best version of Lauri next year."

Markkanen seemed to be heading on an upward trajectory heading into the season, and the idea that he could take another step forward was perhaps the biggest reason for optimism surrounding the team.

Instead, Markkanen's 2019-20 campaign was frustrating and once again hampered by injuries. His production and playing time took a step back and looked eerily similar to his first season — 14.7 points per game in 29.8 minutes this season compared with 15.2 points in 29.7 minutes in 2017-18. He often seemed passive in the offense rather than one of the team's most talented scoring threats.

In an interview with NBC Sports Chicago after he was hired, general manager Marc Eversley also said he wanted to learn more about what led to Markkanen's regression. Both new executives sound invested in getting the most out of Markkanen, and perhaps they see potential that has not been fully realized.

"We'll set the expectations, which are pretty high," Karnisovas said. "And it's about improvement. Each player, from talking to them, they were disappointed with last year's result. We're going to strive to get better. Same thing with Lauri. We have a lot of time this offseason. We're going to put a plan together for him. We're going to schedule and do that."

A better assessment of Markkanen is vital because he is also eligible for a contract extension when the offseason officially begins. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal next season and would be a restricted free agent in 2021.

Karnisovas said he believes the team's core players underachieved — the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of only eight teams excluded from the league's plan to restart the season next month — and one of the biggest keys to turning around a stagnant rebuild is to get Markkanen back on track.

He almost certainly can be put in better positions to succeed on offense, as the Bulls' current system under coach Jim Boylen saw a decrease in his usage and an increase in the number of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers with fewer chances to attack the basket and use his athleticism.

While Markkanen had been careful to criticize the system openly, he did point out at times during the season that he believed he had the ability to do more. And there were several odd, prolonged stretches in which Markkanen would remain on the bench — sometimes for as long as a quarter of game action — or games in which he was a nonfactor in the second half. Some of the onus also falls on Markkanen, who needs to be more aggressive and shoot more consistently rather than be comfortable fading into the background of the offense.

Much like his assessment of Boylen, however, Karnisovas did not want to make too much of a judgment on Markkanen from afar. Developing relationships is one of the strengths that led the Bulls to hiring Karnisovas, and he wants to do the same with Markkanen when he arrives in Chicago this summer.

"I'll look forward to meeting him face to face," Karnisovas said. "Before accountability, I have to have a personal relationship with him."