Evan Betz left his mark on the revived Millikin University wrestling program, mostly off the mat.

"Evan was in and out of the lineup during his entire career here," said Millikin wrestling coach Evan Birt.

"That happens when you have 50 or more guys on a team and just 10 weight classes," Birt said. "Evan could have been a starter in a lot of other collegiate wrestling programs, but he stuck with us and was a great teammate."

Betz was indeed a great teammate. And a great role model.

The 2015 East Peoria graduate was a two-time winner of the Millikin wrestling program's Team Player of the Year Award and a two-time team co-captain.

He also was a three-time College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Academic All-Conference honoree, and Millikin's male recipient in 2019-20 of the CCIW's Merle Chapman Leadership Award, which honors student-athletes for their loyalty, enthusiasm, leadership and sportsmanship, and commitment to academic, athletic and personal excellence.

On the mat, Betz's signature moment at Millikin was a 3-2 win over future NCAA Division III All-American Wyatt Wriedt of Loras on Dec. 14 in a 285-pound match.

Betz wrestled for Millikin for three-plus seasons. He went 12-17 at 197 pounds in 2016-17, missed most of the 2017-18 season because of a broken arm suffered in practice, 6-8 at 285 pounds in 2018-19 and 10-7 at 285 pounds in 2019-20.

Even though he graduated this spring, Betz will part of the Millikin wrestling program next season. He'll be a volunteer assistant coach at the Decatur school.

"We're a family," he said. "I think I can help the guys in the program because I just experienced that they're experiencing."

Betz earned a bachelor's degree in accounting with a minor in finance from Millikin in 2019 (his undergraduate grade-point average was 3.681) and a master's degree in business administration this spring.

Thanks is large part to all that hard work in the classroom, the 23-year-old already has a job and a career goal to be a certified public accountant.

After being employed as an intern at BKD CPAs & Advisors in the summer and fall of 2018 and summer of 2019, Betz will be an associate auditor for the Decatur firm starting in September. A 6-foot-3, 245-pound associate auditor.

"I've always enjoyed working with numbers," Betz said. "That's always come easily to me."

Betz didn't wrestle as a senior at East Peoria after two solid seasons as a 182-pounder.

A knee injury he suffered in his senior football season kept him off the mats.

He went to Illinois Central College for a year after his high school graduation. It was there where he took an accounting class that sparked his interest in that profession.

Birt contacted Betz in the spring of Betz's freshman year at ICC and asked if he'd be interested in wrestling for Millikin.

The answer was yes.

"Going to Millikin is one of the best decisions I've made in my life," Betz said.

Millikin's rebooted wrestling program is only five years old. The program was restarted in 2015 with Birt as coach after being domant since 2008.

The Big Blue went 18-7 this past season and won their first CCIW championship.

The season came to an abrupt halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic just before the start of the Division III national championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Four Millikin wrestlers qualified for nationals.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.