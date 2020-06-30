ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time in her career, Bradley senior women’s golfer Taylor Ledwein has been named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference team, according to an announcement by the league office Tuesday.

Ledwein, from New Prague, Minn., was one of five individuals to earn 2019-20 All-MVC honors per a vote of the league coaches.

She is the 13th four-time all-Valley pick in league history and joined former Bradley standouts Danielle Lemek (2013-16) and Meaghan LeBlanc (2003-06) as the only four-time all-conference performers in program history.

Bradley’s trio of four-time all-MVC honorees is tied with Missouri State for the most in Valley history.

After missing the first three tournaments of the 2019-20 season due to injury, Ledwein returned to post a 72.82 stroke average in her four outings before the season came to an end in mid-March. Her season average topped the best season average in Missouri Valley Conference history (73.61) set by Lemek in 2013-14.

Ledwein posted three top-10 finishes and was among the top 20 in all four tournaments in 2019-20. In fact, she finished fifth or better in three of her four outings.

Ledwein took second at the Chippewa Invitational, firing a season-best 69 in the final round to finish at 145 for the 36-hole event which is tied for the fifth-best two-round score in school history.

Ledwein owns the second-lowest career stroke average (75.58) in Bradley history. Her 16 career top-10 finishes ranks third all-time at BU.