PEKIN — There will be Pekin Union Mission house youth baseball and softball leagues this summer at Shade Park, just like every year since 1979.

Social distancing and other safety measures that follow federal and state guidelines will be in place, of course, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signage that spells out the rules will be posted.

The season was supposed to start over the Memorial Day weekend and continue through the end of July. Instead, the season will begin July 13 and go through late August now that gathering restrictions have been eased.

"It's important to get the kids back on the field, give them something to do ... safely," said Union Mission executive director Bryan Cheek. "We want to make their summer feel as normal as possible.

"Our coaches, and Union Mission and Shade Park employees are all looking forward to the season."

Between 300 and 350 youths will play in the house leagues this summer. That's a far cry from the 900 or so who played last summer, but Cheek isn't discouraged.

"I'm sure some families have health and safety concerns and prefer to sit out this season," he said. "And some families may not want their child's first season in the house program to be this one."

Boys ages 4-13 play baseball and girls ages 5-17 play softball in the house program.

There are five baseball leagues and four softball leagues this summer, totaling about 30 teams. Each league will have a one-day, single-elimination tournament at the end of its season except the youngest baseball and softball leagues.

Here are the safety measures that will be in place for house program games at Shade Park:

* Baseballs and softballs will be cycled and sanitized regularly.

* Only coaches can be in the dugouts. Players will sit in the first two rows of the bleachers, which will be sanitized before and after each game. Players must sit in the same spot in the bleachers for the entire game and can use the fence in front of the bleachers to hang their bags. No fans can sit in the bleachers.

* Equipment cannot be shared. Neither can water bottles or drinks. No seeds or gum are allowed.

* High fives are not allowed, and there will not be a handshake line after each game. Players can line up outside the dugouts and clap or tip their caps to the opposing team.

* Games will be spread out over time so crowds won't gather.

As for Shade Park itself:

* Medical-grade hand sanitizer will be available.

* Bathrooms will be sanitized each hour. Portable toilets will be available and they'll be sanitized regularly.

* Common surfaces will be disinfected regularly.

* Social distancing must be practiced (people should stay 6 feet apart).

* Face coverings aren't required, but they're encouraged.

* Only immediate family members of players can attend games. While this is a loose rule, it will be strictly enforced if attendance exceeds 50% of capacity.

Three of the four Shade Park diamonds will be used this summer. Lewis Doren Field, used by the youngest players, will be vacant before it's renovated this fall.

The Union Mission also has six travel baseball teams this summer, ranging in age from U8 to U13.

Cheek said there are plans to hold the annual fall youth baseball and softball seasons starting in mid-September.

