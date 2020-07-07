PEORIA – Kristof Kendrick, Bradley basketball’s coordinator of player development and video operations for the past year, has taken a job as an assistant coach for his alma mater of Western Michigan.

Kendrick earned two letters for the Broncos in the mid-2000s, spent 10 seasons as a head and assistant coach with a number of Indianapolis high schools.

Most recently, Kendrick spent two seasons as the head coach at T.C. Howe High School and was named the 2019 GIAC Conference Coach of the Year.

"I'm extremely excited and grateful to come back to my alma mater and join Coach Bates' staff here at WMU," Kendrick said. "I hope to be able to bring some fresh ideas with me as well as help our student-athletes grow not just on the court but academically and socially as well."

Before his time at T.C. Howe, Kendrick spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Arsenal Tech, Cathedral and Warren Central High Schools. Kendrick is also an established AAU coach.