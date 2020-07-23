PEORIA — When we last left the Bradley women’s basketball team last March, the immediate future appeared hugely promising.

The Braves had just finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and won 22 games. Both feats ranked as the best in Bradley’s history.

The MVC tournament beckoned and BU had a real shot at winning its first title. Even if they didn’t cut down the nets in Moline, the Braves may have had an outside at-large shot at their first NCAA tournament bid.

But then the coronavirus struck and Bradley’s dreams came to a sudden halt.

"It was really heartbreaking," said BU guard Gabi Haack. "We had achieved our goal our finishing in the top three, and we were all so excited for the tournament. We really believed it was our year to win that tournament and make some history. It was such an abrupt ending with no closure. It took a lot of us a long time to get over that."

The team dispersed to their homes and the players did what they could to stay in shape before being allowed to return to campus in early June.

They were mostly just allowed to work out with just their roommates and strength coach Matt Friend. Their strides were excellent prior to the opening workouts with BU coaches this week.

"Matt helped transform us," said BU coach Andrea Gorski. "We’re so much more explosive. It’s not ideal that we haven’t been on the court since March, but I’m impressed with their fitness and strength. That should bode very well when we start competing."

This week back with the coaches has been a focus on fundamentals and breaking bad habits, Gorski said.

"Monday was like Christmas morning," she said. "Everyone has had a smile on their face. We’ll never take practice time for granted again."

The coaches’ smiles were harder to detect since they are required to wear masks during workouts.

"I didn’t think it was that bad," Gorski said. "After the first five minutes, I didn’t realize I had a mask on. I’ll wear a bubble if I have to just to be on the court. That might be a season-long thing. But we just want to play games, first of all."

The safety protocols have been in place at Renaissance Coliseum since players returned to campus.

Their first daily stop upon entering the building is the athletic training room where their temperature is taken and they fill out and sign a form declaring any flu-like symptoms. If there are any, Gorski said it prompts the medical staff to test that student-athlete for COVID-19.

If there are no symptoms, the women can head to the gym, study hall or weight room.

"It was a long time coming to get to Monday," Gorski said. "We don’t take anything for granted because you don’t know what the future holds. We have the right mentality to control what we can control. I know we’ll be ready to go when called upon."

The uncertainty of whether a 2020-21 season actually occurs clouds the whole enterprise.

"There’s nothing we can do about it except focus on this year," Haack said. "If we get a season, we’ll be ready for it. If we don’t … there’s just so much uncertainty. It does motivate me extra because this is my last year and my goal is to win the Missouri Valley championship. I’ll do everything I can to get there."

Haack enters her senior year 11th on the school’s career scoring list with 1,161 points. She is five three-pointers shy of breaking the Bradley career 3-point field goal mark of 210 set by Katie Yohn (2009-13).

The Braves lose only one starter — first-team all-MVC Chelsea Brackmann. Besides Haack (13.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg), they return leading scorer Lasha Petree (16.5 ppg) and other starters Nyjah White (10.8 ppg) and Tatum Koenig (3.7 apg). Top reserves Mahri Petree and Emily Marsh are also back.

BU welcomes three freshmen — Tete Danso, Isis Fitch and Sami Martin — and 6-foot-4 Winthrop transfer Uche Ufochukwu. Another transfer, Chloe Rice from Saint Louis University, is awaiting a waiver to determine her eligibility for this year or next.

All rostered players are on campus except sophomore guard Violeta Verano, a Spaniard who is expected to get here by the time fall semester starts Aug. 26.

Such a talented group increases Gorski’s hopes for a season immensely.

"Chelsea was such a key cog, but most of our scoring and rebounding is coming back," she said. "We feel like it’s unfinished business. We have enough good pieces back that I feel like we can continue on and finish what we started.

"I feel like we’ll have some sort of season. I like the progress. Our intention is to move forward, win a championship and have a great story to tell next spring."

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com or on Twitter at davereynolds2.