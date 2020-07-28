The Summit League has delayed the start of its fall sports season until Sept. 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay in the nine-member league will result in a conference-only schedule for men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball in the nine-member league.

Schedules for men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also be delayed until Sept. 23.

Spring sports baseball and softball are also delayed from exhibition season until that date.

Sports affected at Western Illinois will be golf, cross country and soccer of both genders along with volleyball. WIU competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which has not made a determination yet on the football season.

Training and practices may continue at the discretion of each school in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.

The Summit League’s President’s Joint Council will continue to meet and discuss the virus’ challenges and acknowledges the need to be flexible in an ever-changing environment.

This delay does not affect any winter or spring sports. If necessary, any decisions involving those seasons will be made at a later date.