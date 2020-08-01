The Peoria Men’s City golf qualifying wrapped up Saturday, with seven-time winner Rick LeHew ending as medalist with a 5-under-par 66 at Newman Golf Course.

Brien Davis will be the No. 1 seed in Championship Flight, earned by being the defending champion. He shot a 67 in qualifying.

A total of 64 players are in Championship Flight, which begins play Monday. The 32-player A Flight begins Tuesday, and the six-player B Flight starts Thursday.

Full list of matches is below, with scheduled tee times.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Monday Aug. 3, Newman Golf Course, Peoria

Upper Bracket

1. Brien Davis vs. 64. Mason Wicks 7 a.m.

32. Justin Jones vs. 33. Pat Greenan 7:07

16. Jason Snyder vs 49. Randy Blum 7:14

17. Greg Robinson vs. 48. Bryan Boone 7:21

8. Jake Schneider vs. 57. Clint Koehler 7:28

25. Reggie Livingston vs. 40. Michael Lewis 7:35

9. Brandon Carlson vs. 56. Tripp O’connor 7;42

24. Gary Sullivan vs. 41. Alex Vlachos 7:49

4. Shane Thompson vs. 61. Jerry Maushard 7:56

29. Brian Ralph vs. 36. Rich Steinkoenig

13. Mike Blanco vs. 52. Perry Tate 8:10

20. Isaak Ramsey vs. 45 Gene Wolstenholm 8:17

5. Dan Moran vs. 60. Dale Kirtley 8:24

28. Cole Cox vs. 37. Joe Collins 8:31

12. Jeff Ott vs. Nate Turner 8:38

21. Matt Fahel vs. 44. Caleb Ingles 8:45

Lower bracket

2. Rick LeHew vs. 63. Brian Smith 8:52 a.m.

31. Gary Rockow vs. 34. Jeremy Conlee 8:59

15. James Brown vs. 50. Ry Coldwell 9:06

18. Ryan Brown vs. 47. Skeeter Miller 9:13

7. Scott Phegley vs. 58. Tetsuya Yoshino 9:20

26. Cole Thierer vs. 39. Bill Smith 9:27

10. Rich Spengler vs. 55. Rockie Zeigler 9:34

23. Scott Mabee vs. 42. Bao Feng 9:41

3. Britton Bothast vs. 62. Kevin O’Connor 9:48

30. Matt Thompson vs. 35. John Cassidy 9:55

14. Cole Brown vs. 51. Travis Dixon 10:02

19. Tom Hammerton vs. 46. Pat Foley 10:09

6. Brandon Ferree vs. 59. Jeremy Ott 10:16

27. Chris Waible vs. 38. Joe Wills 10:23

11. Johnny Mabee vs. 54. Sam Jockisch 10:30

22. Jim Stokes vs. 43. Ryan O’Connor 10:37

A FLIGHT

Tuesday, Aug. 4, Newman Golf Course, Peoria

1.Greg Brakebill vs. 32. Bernie Richards 8:52 a.m.

16. Jacob Corry vs. 17 Randy Gallion 8:59

8. Louie Meismer vs. 25 David Wiest 9:06

9. Roland Brown vs. 24 Ray Leavitt 9:13

4. Kirk Stuaan vs. 29 Doug Weber 9:20

13. Craig Gordon vs. 20 Robert Bertsch 9:27

5. Walt Shelby vs. 28 Shawn Songer 9:34

12. Logan Hinrichs vs. 21 Aaron Harmon 9:41

2. Brian Michael vs. 31 Chris Geers 9:48

15. Jack Steinkoenig vs. 18 James Markley 9:55

7. Quinn Cox vs. 26. Andrew Derry 10:02

10. Justyn Smith vs.23. Dave Vrabel 10:09

3. Randy Symonds vs. 30. Joey Olson 10:16

14. Asa Lewis Jr. vs. 19. Luke Markley 10:23

6. Justin Rockow vs. 27 Calvin Quinn 10:30

11. Carl Leibel vs. 22. John Lenz 10:37

B FLIGHT

Thursday, Aug. 6, Newman Golf Course, Peoria

4. Mike Olson vs. 5. John Yarger

3. Brian Young vs. 6. Scott Neltner

1. Bob Willi and 2. Mitch Creasy earned byes