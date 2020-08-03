PEORIA — Imagine a 280-pound offensive tackle lumbering through a cross country event, or hammering a golf ball this fall.

It would be glorious. And somewhere, it might happen.

It's one of the unintended consequences of moving football, boys soccer, and volleyball out of the fall and into compacted spring schedules.

We didn't think these high school athletes were just going to write off the fall, did we?

Joining a new sport, and worrying about the impacts of recruiting are perhaps the two biggest things on the minds of athletes in the wake of the IHSA's decision to work around the COVID-19 pandemic by shifting some sports to the spring and shortening schedules.

"I'm hearing from a lot of NCAA Div.-I and D-II schools, so the recruiting process is crucial for me," said IVC senior Kam Wollard. "I don't know what I'd do without a football season. The spring will be (shortened) and a lot will have to be proven in that time.

"I'm a wide receiver right now, but colleges are talking about moving me to tight end. They want me to add weight to about 240. My 40 time is a high 4.6, so I need to get bigger and get faster and I need to be on the field."

Wollard is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver. On the basketball court, he's a small forward. On the diamond, he patrols center field.

This fall?

"I can't see just sitting in the fall," Wollard said. "So I've talked to my parents, and I think I want to try golf. I'm not good at it. But I'm worse at sitting around.

"My sister, Kenna (one of the top volleyball players in the country for her age class) won't have a fall volleyball season now because it was moved to the spring by the IHSA. So she is going to join the IVC swim team. A lot of the volleyball girls are talking about doing that.

"Everyone wants to fill that fall void with a sport."

Coaches for boys and girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country appear likely to inherit a bounty of athletes stranded from football and volleyball teams now idled until spring.

"I'm thinking about doing cross country just to have something to do in the fall with football gone," said Eureka senior Aden Sears, a receiver and cornerback for the football team and a track athlete with multiple state medals to his credit. "A lot of us are thinking about it. And college coaches want to see you active, see your athleticism. Some of us are trying to get scholarships. So I'm not going to sit out in the fall because football is gone."

The recruiting game is big, too. And IHSA board members were cognizant of that issue when they made their decision Wednesday.

Dunlap High School principal and IHSA board member Scott Adreon said the board heard from a lot of people with plans, proposals and ideas ahead of Wednesday's decision. He said a lot of what the IHSA announced had elements of many of those proposals in it.

"There are still some (health protocol) things to adjust with cross country," Dunlap High School principal and IHSA board member Scott Adreon said. "We'll have to see what happens with the pandemic and be prepared to adjust. But kids could have a chance to play three or four sports in the spring."

Wethersfield senior quarterback Coltin Quagliano says his No. 1 goal was to get looked at by colleges during the football season. Will it be too late in the spring? Will six or seven games be enough?

"I really worked hard, put in the time in the weight room," Quagliano said. "I don't know what will happen now, whether a short season in the spring will be enough for colleges to evaluate me."

The recruiting issue is not one the IHSA board was readily able to address this week.

"I don't think anyone really knows the answer to that question," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. "It's kind of a wait-and-see approach for when college coaches (can come see) players."

Sue Sinclair, now retired from her longtime roles as an ICC coach and athletic director, offered some perspective:

"Recruiting is never over at the college level, even when schools say it is," Sinclair said. "Things change, recruiting is fluid. The volleyball kids should be OK. It’s softball and baseball kids I’m concerned about.

"They didn’t have a spring season as juniors, and now their senior seasons are going to be late into June. I don’t know what that’s going to do to them.

"The big ramifications are logistics, too. Three-sport athletes are going to have it tough, I don’t see how that works. Setting up schedules, travel, all those things are going to be hard. At the college level, getting officials could be difficult. We draw some of them from the same pool the high schools do. Now (IHSA and IESA) are going to use those officials at the same time the colleges need them. There are just so many things ..."

Perhaps the best answer for prep athletes worried about being seen in the spring — and perhaps too little, too late — could be the two-year colleges.

"If kids don’t think they’re going to have a chance to be seen by college recruiters, they could turn to that two-year school," Sinclair said. "They’ll get exposure that way."

