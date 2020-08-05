PEORIA — David Perkins is in the field for the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship, which starts Monday in Bandon, Ore.

Perkins, the celebrated Illinois State University golfer whose season was cut short amid shutdowns from the COVID-19 virus, will tee off Monday at 1:25 p.m. and Tuesday at 9:12 a.m.

The tournament will be played on the par-72, 7,214-yard Bandon Dunes Course and on the par-71, 6,850-yard Bandon Trails Course.

The first two days will be 36-hole stroke play, with the field cut down to 64. After that, the tournament transitions to six rounds of match play Aug. 12-16, finishing with a 36-hole championship match.

Perkins was 68th in the World Amateur golf rankings when his season was cut short in April.

The East Peoria native earned all-region honors, was selected to the Ben Hogan watch list, was named Missouri Valley Conference Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and earned third-team all-America honors.