The Eureka College women’s basketball program added a pair of assistant coaches this week, including a former Division I player.

Former Arkansas player Leslie Howard — also a former Limestone and Peoria Notre Dame high school assistant — will join the staff along with former MacMurray College assistant Andrew Mitchell. They join first-year head coach Jaylynn Stewart, who was hired in April.

"Both are incredible basketball minds, but are also all about the players," Stewart said in a release. "Our program is lucky to have them aboard."

Howard played in 49 games in two seasons at Arkansas. During the 2005-06 season, she averaged 10.4 points per game while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. She led the team in SEC play with 11.2 points per game and scored a career-high 24 in an upset over No. 24 Florida. The following season, she helped Arkansas go 18-13.

Howard spent five seasons on the Limestone girls staff. Prior to that, she spent three years on the ND staff.

Mitchell has been an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at MacMurray for the past two seasons. He’ll reunite with six MacMurray transfers who joined the Red Devils this summer after the college announced it was closing earlier this year. Mitchell also was a volunteer assistant at his alma mater, Western Illinois.