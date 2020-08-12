PEORIA — Pop-A-Shot has hit the mark from its new world headquarters in Peoria.

The electronic arcade basketball game, which set up shop in the Warehouse District in late January, has landed on Inc. Magazine's 39th annual Inc. 5000 edition, a list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Pop-A-Shot was ranked No. 307.

"The timing couldn’t be better," said Pop-A-Shot CEO Tony Stucker in a statement after the Inc. announcement. "It’s an honor to make the list, and a testament to the hard work of our entire team. "Now I’m looking forward to seeing what we’ll be able to accomplish in Peoria.

"After some COVID-related delays, we’re excited to finally welcome employees to our new Peoria home."

Stucker and his wife, Kelly, who is the daughter of longtime Bradley University administrator Ken Goldin, bought Pop-A-Shot from its founder in 2016 and moved the business to Peoria, seeking a more central location for national business.

They renovated a warehouse at 918 SW Jefferson St. in downtown Peoria and got to work.

On Stucker's watch, between 2016-2019, Pop-A-Shot's revenue boomed from $500,000 to $8.1 million, an increase of 1,482 percent.

"The past four years were the first phase of Pop-A-Shot’s revitalization," Stucker said. "The next phase has begun with our relocation to Peoria."

The Inc. 5000 has in the past included companies like Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s, Pandora, Patagonia, LinkedIn and Zappo’s.

The 2020 list shows massive growth, logging a three-year average growth of over 500 percent. Aggregate revenue of companies on the list was $209 billion in 2019, and represented more than 1 million jobs over a three-year period.

Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 to 2019. Companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent -- not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies -- as of December 31, 2019.

You can see the list and lots of info with it at www.inc.com/inc5000.

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Here's your quote of the day:

"A writer from ESPN magazine once described me as the world's largest eleven-year-old. That's true. I ride my Sea-Doo jet ski, play putt-putt golf, go to water parks, and act silly. On the bottom floor of my house in Beverly Hills, I have video games, a pool table, a Pepsi machine, and all the things they have in arcades. I drive go-karts, at least the ones I can fit in. I karate-chop my friends when they come over, like the Kato dude in the Pink Panther movies."

— Shaquille O'Neal

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.