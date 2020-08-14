PEORIA — The Missouri Valley Conference on Friday postponed its fall sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the league.

The announcement comes a day after the NCAA announced Division I fall championships were postponed.

"Not surprising, really, following the trend of what conferences have been doing," Bradley University soccer coach Jim DeRose said. "We just couldn't see how a season was going to be tenable, viable within the safety protocols we want for our athletes and staff.

"The only solace is in being able to still have practices, which as of right now it looks like we will. Most of our kids watch the news and knew what was coming. Their questions aren't about why. They are, 'What will fall look like? Can we practice? Will we have a spring championship?'"

Those are unanswered questions for the most part now. BU's COVID-19 protocols included testing for players three days before each game. DeRose isn't sure if that will be required now with the season dropped. It's a fluid situation.

The announcement does not include football — however, the Missouri Valley Football Conference (a separate league) had already announced it was moving its conference season to the spring.

The decision impacts soccer, volleyball and cross country in conference and championship competition. Schools still can compete in nonconference events, practices and meetings "consistent with institutional policies, public health guidelines and NCAA and conference regulations," said the league.

The Valley said uncertainty about playing a full season safely — and the lack of a fall NCAA championship season — led to the decision. The league is evaluating ways to possibly play these sports in the spring of 2021.

Other sports — including basketball — are not affected as of now.

"This was expected, I think we were ready for it," said BU volleyball player Hannah Thompson, a former Pekin Community High School star. "It makes sense because of everything going on.

"But it's difficult for us. We've all grown up playing this game from the time we were little kids, spent our whole lives preparing and practicing and playing and waiting for this opportunity.

"We'd go on Zoom and have virtual practices, hit a ball off the roof of our house. It's not the same, and we haven't had a practice together, in person, since everything shut down last March."

The MVC COVID-19 Working Group consisting of athletics administrators, faculty athletics representatives, sports medicine personnel and student-athletes will continue to monitor the national and local landscapes and work diligently to develop protocols for a safe return to MVC regular-season and championship competition by the conference’s student-athletes.

