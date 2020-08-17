One week into the Illinois high school sports season, and we’re already seeing the effects the coronavirus pandemic has on how schools conduct practices and competition.

Athlete limits, mask-wearing and sanitation proved the rule across the state starting Aug. 10, when Illinois HIgh School Association fall sports could officially begin practices.

Nationally, some state associations have postponed fall sports completely — or, like the IHSA, allowed select sports to attempt competition.

Coronavirus in Illinois high school sports

Safety considerations made practices around the state feel quite a bit different than usual, from the numbering and disinfecting of tennis balls to golfers having to wear masks on the course when they aren’t actively attempting a shot.

Schools began golfing events on Aug. 13, while tennis begins Aug. 20 and swimming and cross country can begin on Aug. 24.

The Peoria area will host its first major golf event Monday, Aug. 17, when the Notre Dame boys host a 16-team event at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria.

Coronavirus in US high school sports

As of Friday, 36 states and the District of Columbia have altered their fall sports season to some degree. Of those, 16 have postponed high school football.

In all, nine states and D.C. won’t have any athletes take the field any sooner than December. Another, North Carolina, won’t have sports until November.

Fourteen states as of Friday had yet to make any changes to fall sports.

High school sports season update - Monday, August 10.

37 states have modified or delayed their sports seasons.

13 will not play football this fall.https://t.co/xQURHcnX5A pic.twitter.com/VEclaB0Qgy

— NFHS (@NFHS_Org) August 10, 2020

Canton keeping its athletes on the sidelines

While the IHSA is allowing competition statewide, at least one Peoria-area school remains on the sidelines.

Canton athletes will not be permitted to participate in IHSA sports. That moratorium is through at least Sept. 21, at which time the district will revisit its decision. It impacts 25 athletes at the high school level, and 90 at Canton Ingersoll Middle School.

The IHSA reiterated last week that athletes remain eligible to play even when participating in remote learning.

Who gets to watch the games?

At least one school has figured out how it plans to allow spectators, granting each athletes no more than two, Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick told the Alton Telegraph.

Overall, the IHSA has provided schools a guide on how to handle spectators — broken down here in this guide for fall sports, pulled together by the Edwardsville Intelligencer.

The National Federation of High Schools is offering a way to help schools live stream their games, with the national organization offering cameras to schools — and in turn the NFHS providing a streaming service to fans at a discount price. Schools receive a share of the subscription fees.

Side effects of the IHSA changes

Already surfacing have been stories of football players going out for alternative sports, including Plainfield South quarterback Niko Schultz joining the cross country team.

On the other side of the coin, some of Illinois’ top football prospects are thinking of transferring out of state after the IHSA postponed the sport. In Peoria, IHSA golf champion Weston Walker said he will forgo his sophomore prep season to home school and play in golf events statewide.

The golf team at football power Chicago Mount Carmel has some news faces, while in the Peoria area two of Illinois Valley Central’s top athletes — siblings Kam and Kenna Wollard — also planned to try their hands at new sports this fall.

How about travel? With social distancing guidelines, most of the time one school bus won’t cut it for a team that hits the road.

What’s next for the IHSA?

The state of fall sports remains fluid, according to IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

Locally, football players at Dunlap and Notre Dame have tested positive for COVID-19, altering workout schedules. In-school classes are in session at many schools, on top of the gatherings for the remaining fall sports.

“This is a situation we’ve had to deal with, and it’s one that every school faces,” Dunlap football coach Brett Cazalet said. “We’re going to be dealing with so much more than sports.”

Information from USA TODAY, the New York Times, the Chicago Sun-Times, the Champaign News-Gazette, the Alton Telegraph and the Edwardsville Intelligencer was used in this report.