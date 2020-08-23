LaSalle County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The health department has had 1,094 total cases overall, with 600 recovered cases and 51 new recovered cases recorded.

Of the seven new positive cases added Sunday, one was a female under age 13, two were males in their 20s, one was a female in her 20s, another was a male in his 30s, one was a male in his 50s and one was a female in her 50s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, meanwhile, reported 1,893 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including six additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 220,178 cases, including 7,880 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 54,351 specimens for a total of 3,704,036.