Monday

Aug 24, 2020 at 1:41 PM


Pekin Park District softball scores from Aug. 5 through Sunday:


SUNDAY CO-REC LEAGUE


* W.R. Haynes Plastering 19, Foundry Rats 1.


* Manito Auto Sales 20, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 3.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 12, Big Dog Automotive 9.


* Manito Auto Sales 13, Jones Painting and Remodeling 8.


* Illinois Home Solutions 18, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 11.


* Foundry Rats 9, When In Rain 7.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 16, W.R. Haynes Plastering 8.


* Jones Painting and Remodeling 14, Big Dog Automotive 10.


* Manito Auto Sales 18, Big Dog Automotive 16.


* Manito Auto Sales 21, W.R. Haynes Plastering 6.


* Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 18, When In Rain 8.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 22, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 9.


* Jones Painting and Remodeling 21, Foundry Rats 1.


* Illinois Home Solutions 18, Big Dog Automotive 13.


MONDAY CHURCH LEAGUE


* North Pekin Church of Nazarene 17, Grace Baptist 13.


* First United Methodist 'B' 12, Pekin Bible Church 'B' 11.


* Pekin First Nazarene 15, First Presbyterian 5.


* Grace United Methodist Church 15, St. Joseph 4.


* Minier Assembly of God 18, First United Methodist 'A' 17.


* Minier Assembly of God 15, North Pekin Church of Nazarene 8.


* Community of Christ 7, Christian Brotherhood 0.


* City Church 19, Faith Baptist Church 4.


* First United Methodist 'B' 16, North Pekin Nazarene 6.


* First Presbyterian 12, Pekin Bible Church 'B' 9.


* Community of Christ 7, Pekin First Nazarene 0.


* St. Joseph 24, Grace Baptist 10.


* Faith Baptist Church 15, Minier Assembly of God 11.


* First United Methodist 'A' 18, Grace United Methodist Church 17.


* Grace United Methodist Church 18, Christian Brotherhood 11.


* Christian Brotherhood 23, City Church 13.


WEDNESDAY LADIES LEAGUE


* CEFCU 11, MacDuff's 10.


* Tee Jay Central 12, Tumble Jungle Bus 2.


* MacDuff's 7, CEFCU 0.


* MacDuff's 18, Tumble Jungle Bus 0.


* CEFCU 17, Tee Jay Central 6.


* Tumble Jungle Bus 16, Tee Jay Central 12.


* Tumble Jungle Bus 11, CEFCU 7.


* Tee Jay Central 5, MacDuff's 4.


THURSDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE


* City Coal and Asphalt 13, 4 The Fallen Illinois 6.


* Hitters Club 23, Jackson Heating and Air 19.


* City Coal and Asphalt 18, Jackson Heating and Air 0.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 19, Hitters Club 3.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 14, Jackson Heating and Air 4.


* City Coal and Asphalt 20, Hitters Club 7.


FRIDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE


* Casting Cleaning 12, Jac's Doghouse 10.


* W.R. Haynes 32, Jac's Doghouse 18.


* W.R. Haynes 16, Jac's Doghouse 6.


* Casting Cleaning 13, W.R. Haynes 6.


* Casting Cleaning 16, W.R. Haynes 15.


* Casting Cleaning 14, Jac's Doghouse 12.