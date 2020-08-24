Pekin Park District softball scores from Aug. 5 through Sunday:
SUNDAY CO-REC LEAGUE
* W.R. Haynes Plastering 19, Foundry Rats 1.
* Manito Auto Sales 20, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 3.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 12, Big Dog Automotive 9.
* Manito Auto Sales 13, Jones Painting and Remodeling 8.
* Illinois Home Solutions 18, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 11.
* Foundry Rats 9, When In Rain 7.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 16, W.R. Haynes Plastering 8.
* Jones Painting and Remodeling 14, Big Dog Automotive 10.
* Manito Auto Sales 18, Big Dog Automotive 16.
* Manito Auto Sales 21, W.R. Haynes Plastering 6.
* Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 18, When In Rain 8.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 22, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 9.
* Jones Painting and Remodeling 21, Foundry Rats 1.
* Illinois Home Solutions 18, Big Dog Automotive 13.
MONDAY CHURCH LEAGUE
* North Pekin Church of Nazarene 17, Grace Baptist 13.
* First United Methodist 'B' 12, Pekin Bible Church 'B' 11.
* Pekin First Nazarene 15, First Presbyterian 5.
* Grace United Methodist Church 15, St. Joseph 4.
* Minier Assembly of God 18, First United Methodist 'A' 17.
* Minier Assembly of God 15, North Pekin Church of Nazarene 8.
* Community of Christ 7, Christian Brotherhood 0.
* City Church 19, Faith Baptist Church 4.
* First United Methodist 'B' 16, North Pekin Nazarene 6.
* First Presbyterian 12, Pekin Bible Church 'B' 9.
* Community of Christ 7, Pekin First Nazarene 0.
* St. Joseph 24, Grace Baptist 10.
* Faith Baptist Church 15, Minier Assembly of God 11.
* First United Methodist 'A' 18, Grace United Methodist Church 17.
* Grace United Methodist Church 18, Christian Brotherhood 11.
* Christian Brotherhood 23, City Church 13.
WEDNESDAY LADIES LEAGUE
* CEFCU 11, MacDuff's 10.
* Tee Jay Central 12, Tumble Jungle Bus 2.
* MacDuff's 7, CEFCU 0.
* MacDuff's 18, Tumble Jungle Bus 0.
* CEFCU 17, Tee Jay Central 6.
* Tumble Jungle Bus 16, Tee Jay Central 12.
* Tumble Jungle Bus 11, CEFCU 7.
* Tee Jay Central 5, MacDuff's 4.
THURSDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
* City Coal and Asphalt 13, 4 The Fallen Illinois 6.
* Hitters Club 23, Jackson Heating and Air 19.
* City Coal and Asphalt 18, Jackson Heating and Air 0.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 19, Hitters Club 3.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 14, Jackson Heating and Air 4.
* City Coal and Asphalt 20, Hitters Club 7.
FRIDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
* Casting Cleaning 12, Jac's Doghouse 10.
* W.R. Haynes 32, Jac's Doghouse 18.
* W.R. Haynes 16, Jac's Doghouse 6.
* Casting Cleaning 13, W.R. Haynes 6.
* Casting Cleaning 16, W.R. Haynes 15.
* Casting Cleaning 14, Jac's Doghouse 12.