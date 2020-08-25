A new era of Illinois High School Association softball has arrived.

Starting in spring 2021, Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria will host all four classes of the softball state finals, the IHSA Board of Directors voted Monday. The contract runs until 2025.

EastSide Centre in East Peoria had hosted the finals since 2001.

"We're excited for the opportunity to put on a first-class show," LSSC director of operations Joe Bolen said. "The facility, the fields, the video board, the side-by-side setup of the championship fields, all lend to a way to put on a fan and player experience that is special."

Bolen says the Slugger Complex will use the blueprint of what Carver Arena did for the boys basketball state finals — hold a softball version of the March Madness Experience. This will be a family-friendly environment with several interactive softball elements.

"Bat demos, mall vendors, there will be no doubt when you drive in that you are at the IHSA state finals," he said.

The collective amenities offered at Petersen Hotels Field — the future site of the collective finals — are hard to find at most, if not any, Illinois softball venues.

The main field includes an all-weather turf surrounded by 1,000 grandstand seats along with covered bleachers on each base line, a right centerfield video board, in-ground dugouts each with individual restrooms. Also, featured at the field are lights for night games and batting cages.

The field has hosted IHSA supersectionals and the Missouri Valley Conference softball championships. It also is the home field of the Bradley softball program.

LSSC won hosting rights over EastSide, which bid for the finals again, along with Chicago Bandits Stadium in Rosemont, Rantoul Family Sports Complex and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

"Assuming we can play softball to a state championship in the summer, Louisville Slugger will be the host," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. "They put together a nice bid. Their facility is really top notch. All things combined, the board headed that direction.

"We are excited for the tourney to remain in the Peoria area, and incredibly thankful for all that the Eastside Centre and its staff have done for this tournament through the years," Anderson continued in a release. "Thank you to all the groups who submitted bids. They are all amazing places to watch softball and help highlight why the sport is thriving in our state."

Addie Welsh is very familiar with Petersen Hotels Field. During its run to the 2019 Class 1A runner-up finish, Illini Bluffs punched its ticket to the state finals with a supersectional victory there following a move to the turf after successive rainouts at the original site.

The now senior second baseman specifically points to the arena-like atmosphere Petersen Hotels Field creates. In fact, Welsh is the perfect ambassador for the Slugger Complex, committing earlier this month to play softball for Bradley, which hosts all its home games at Petersen Hotels Field.

"The stadium, itself, is pretty cool," Welsh said. "That’s something that not a lot of people get to experience. Every time I’ve ever been there it’s been a great experience.

"Even just thinking about playing there in high school for a lot of girls is a huge accomplishment because most colleges don’t have that nice of a facility."

The facility is one that Ed Olehy has called home since 2016. The Notre Dame softball coach was pleased when he heard the news that potentially two additional home games could be possible on the final days of the season.

"Just the fact to have it there," Olehy said. "Just the fact that’s our home field. All of that stuff is a huge feather in our cap, I guess I would say. Just because we’re so proud of it.

"I just don’t think that there’s any place that really compares to that facility out there - the ability that they have with the electronics, the all-weather field … "

With some potential state finals teams playing on grass all season, a possible criticism of the Slugger Complex is having the season’s most important games on turf. Olehy says he’s interested to see the reaction on social media, even reading the potential debates sparked by those in favor of a grass field over turf and vice versa.

But he’s definitely in favor of playing on turf.

"It plays a little bit quicker," Olehy said. "What we found is it really plays a lot more true, especially in the outfield. You’re not getting balls bouncing over your glove in the outfield a lot of times. You’re getting a lot true roller. It doesn’t take a lot of time to adjust to it.

"We have found that it’s harder to adjust to go to a field that’s not in very good shape with balls bouncing all over the place or really slow in the dirt. If you get a good, well-prepared field, it plays quick just like the turf does. … The biggest difference would be the ball does bounce more. In the end, the benefits sure have outweighed the negatives, if there are any."

Adam Duvall can be reached at 686-3214 or aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall. Dave Eminian contributed to this story.