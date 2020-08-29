The Illinois High School Association announced earlier this month that it was going ahead with fall sports despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Although just this week, the IHSA said it would not host fall state championships, just regional competition.)

Nevertheless, the Journal Star spent the last couple of weeks previewing Peoria-area athletes for the 2020-21 fall season, which began on Aug. 17 with golf and continued three days later with girls tennis. The cross country and swimming and diving seasons kicked off Monday, Aug. 24 — but really get going this weekend and into next week.

Below are direct links to the Journal Star’s preview packages, which include teams and players to watch, plus story lines to follow for the fall season.

Cross country

What will is look like on the courses this fall? The Journal Star’s Stan Morris digs into the logistics of the sport, plus lays out which programs and runners will be ones to watch — on both the boys and girls sides.

Morris also looked into how schools were were keeping kids safe during their time on the cross country course.

Golf

The state’s defending IHSA champ, Weston Walker of Peoria Christian, isn’t playing this fall — but plenty of talent remains. Adam Duvall took a look at the top teams and golfers ahead of the season — including another defending champ in girls player Allison Pacocha of Eureka.

Admittedly, Duvall made a glaring omission by leaving 2019 Class 2A 10th-place boys finisher Macomb off the list. He then provided a mea culpa via Twitter when the Bombers began the season on a tear.

Macomb wins the PND Invite, firing a school-record 295 & beating Normal U-High by four. Braeden Duncan takes medalist honors with a 71 for the Bombers.



An obvious statement win for Macomb after being overlooked in the preseason by a certain Peoria-area media outlet. #pjspreps

— Adam Duvall (@AdamDuvall) August 17, 2020

Girls tennis

The Peoria area’s top tennis player returns to the court for Dunlap, leading our preview of the sport. Dave Reynolds provided some insight and answered some key questions heading into this unusual season for the already socially distanced sport.

Girls swimming and diving

As with golf and tennis, the Peoria area returns its top swimmer in Taylor Weaver of Dunlap — which also boasts a new coach, Michelle Snelson, who takes over for the retired Jim Bucher.

Johnny Campos lays out the key swimmers and programs, while Stan Morris took a deep dive into the health implications of hosting indoor events like swimming and diving meets.