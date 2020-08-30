There are things Zach Ricketts misses about the Midwest.

Like his family, and the slower pace.

But the 2007 Galesburg and 2011 Knox College grad, who played baseball and football for the Silver Streaks and the Prairie Fire, is enjoying life in California working as an assistant head groundskeeper for the Oakland Athletics.

"The weather is beautiful out here and there is a lot to do," Ricketts said last Tuesday afternoon via cellphone from Oakland. "It has its positives and negatives like everywhere else."

The A’s are the fourth Major League Baseball organization the diehard Chicago Cubs fan has worked for. He moved to Oakland full time in the fall of 2017, and he’s been adjusting to life as a husband and a father for over a year now. Ricketts got married in February 2019, and he became a dad nine months ago.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Ricketts has been able to spend a bit more time with his wife, Christina, and son, Peter, over the past several months, but he’s had work to do, too.

"We still had to take care of the field," Ricketts said. "When it all started, we broke into two groups and worked two or three days a week. It is kind of a safe environment. We’re outside and there aren’t many of us.

"We just kind of babied (the field) along with fertilizer. You don’t have to mow every day," added the 32-year-old. "We aerated it this year and tore all the thick grass out. It is in pretty good shape."

And what are some of Ricketts’ responsibilities with the A’s?

"A lot of scheduling of crew and the stuff that deals with that," he said. "Helping out my boss with budgets and purchasing and some hands-on stuff on the field as well. I’m just helping out where needed on the field. It’s a nice mixture of almost everything."

Ricketts career as a groundskeeper began in 2010, when he served as an intern for the Single-A Burlington Bees, members of the Midwest League, who were affiliated with the Kansas City Royals at the time. In 2011, he was a grounds crew intern for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

In 2012, Ricketts was an intern on the Milwaukee Brewers’ grounds crew. In 2013, he found himself back in the MWL and in Beloit, Wisconsin, after he was hired as the head groundskeeper for an Oakland affiliate, the Beloit Snappers, a position he held for two seasons.

In 2015, Ricketts headed to Arizona and served as the assistant manager of grounds of the Oakland’s Lew Wolff Training Complex, which houses eight baseball diamonds and is located in Mesa. During that time, Ricketts made occasional round trips to Oakland to help on baseball/football changeovers at RingCentral Coliseum, formerly known as Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the home of the A’s. The NFL’s Raiders, now in Vegas, also once called the stadium home.

Oakland sits in first place atop the American League West at 22-12.

"They are fun to watch. They are a really good team," Ricketts said. "It’s been cool to see Matt Olson and Matt Chapman come up through the minors. They have built a talented team around those guys.

"I know a couple members of the team from Beloit and Arizona, so it’s been kind of been fun to go with them."

Despite time away from his family, Ricketts loves every minute of his job.

"I really have fun with it. I enjoy it. I enjoy the daily grind and the relationships," he said. "It is a little tricky, because I’m married and have a kid now. You want to be there for every bedtime routine and all the little things.

"It’s sometimes hard finding time to spend time with family, but other than that I love it."

Matthew Wheaton can be reached at (309) 315-6073 or at mwheaton@register-mail.com. Follow him on Twitter @matthewlwheaton