DUNLAP -- It was not the usual pep talk to a team before the opening competition of the season.

But then again, this is not the usual high school cross country season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really hated to say it, but it had to be said," said Pekin girls cross country coach Allie Jones.

"I told our girls they needed to run with heart (Saturday) because there are no guarantees this season," Jones said. "We hope all goes well with our schedule, but you don't know. That's why I wanted our girls to run like it was their last meet of the year."

Pekin girls responded to their coach's advice on the 2.96-mile course at Dunlap Valley Middle School.

They came within one point of sweeping Mid-Illini Conference opponents Dunlap and Morton, beating the host Eagles 23-32 but losing 26-27 to Morton. Morton beat Dunlap 27-30.

"I'm super happy with how our girls ran," Jones said. "We had a great pack of five runners for the first mile or so. All our girls looked strong and worked together.

"I was nervous that they'd be disappointed about losing by only one point to Morton, but they thought they did the best they could for the first meet of the season. I hope they continue to work together and push each other."

Here are Pekin's top seven runners:

Jaylynn Riley (20:29), Olivia Wolf (20:31), Lauren Filarski (20:41), Lily Wagemann (20:53), Emma Cox (21:26), Jayvian Riley (22:02) and Elizabeth Deverman (22:10).

NEXT: Pekin will face Mid-Illini opponent East Peoria at home this Saturday. Races are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

