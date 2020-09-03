PEORIA — Bradley soccer coach Jim DeRose certainly didn’t envision his 25th season at BU to be one of encountering the effects of a worldwide pandemic rather than seeking an eighth trip to the NCAA tournament.

"This time of year, you’re very used to being in season and being very structured preparing and organizing," he said. "Besides practicing and playing games, there’s recruiting going on. So you’ve gone from a 98 of 100 (in time and energy consumed) to about a 10. There are not even practices yet because there’s nothing to get ready for."

So instead of fielding questions from reporters about his team’s prospects this fall, he’s being asked to reflect on his successful long run at Bradley during his silver anniversary season with no games scheduled until hopefully the spring.

While certain teams and accomplishments rank high among DeRose’s memories here, his greatest reward has been the sum total of what he’s built.

"We’re one of the top 12-15 winning private schools in the country over the last 25 years," he said. "We’re in the top 25 in attendance. We have seven conference championships and seven NCAA tournament appearances, four of which have been at-large selections. That’s very difficult to do as a mid-major. We’re in the top 25 nationally in producing major-league soccer draft picks. And academically, we’re among the best in the country. It’s really the totality of what we’ve been able to accomplish that I’m excited about."

It all started in 1996 when Bradley athletics director Ron Ferguson, seeking to jumpstart a program that had finished in last place in the Missouri Valley Conference four of the previous five years, hired a 28-year-old assistant from Richmond and a native of Cinnaminson, N.J., to replace Jerry Crabtree.

Bradley administrator Craig Dahlquist was aware of DeRose from his three years as an Illinois State assistant before that MVC school dropped soccer in 1995. So Dahlquist suggested to Ferguson that he interview the energetic, youthful coach.

"I thought the Midwest was in our rear view mirror when I got the job at Richmond," DeRose said. "But what really resonated to me (about Bradley) was something a mentor had told me before the interview. He said I’d have a school with no football, a commitment to soccer and a nationally regarded academic institution in a great league. It was a great place for me to learn. My goal was to make it better and see where it goes.

"If I’m being truthful, I had a plan to make it the best I could possibly make it and in 3-5 years get back to the East coast closer to home."

But a funny thing happened along the way. Jim and Robin grew to love Bradley and Peoria as they raised daughter Raleigh and son J.R. Both of the DeRose kids are involved in NCAA Division I soccer — Raleigh as an assistant coach at Brown and J.R. as a senior goalkeeper at Mercer.

"This community welcomed my wife and me so much, it quickly became home to us," he said. "We felt so accepted by the university, the athletic department and the community."

While DeRose’s first team on the Hilltop remained in last place in the powerful Valley of the time, the youngest head coach in America was named the league’s co-Coach of the Year after winning more nonconference games (seven) than the two previous years combined.

"I was appreciative of those guys I inherited from Jerry Crabtree because they stayed," DeRose said. "My ‘96 team established the foundation for everything since. I’m always indebted to those early teams."

Within two years, some of those same players were part of Bradley’s first MVC soccer championship. But despite a regular-season championship and a 14-2-2 record, the Braves were snubbed by the NCAA tournament selection committee. It was another turning point for DeRose and BU.

"I thought we’re getting in the NCAA tournament," he said. "I didn’t think we were near the bubble. When we didn’t, maybe it was the young in me, but I was mad. The committee told us it was because of our strength of schedule. But you find out the reason you didn’t get in was because of the name. It’s not there yet.

"So the next year, I did what any silly, impetuous young person would do — I went crazy. We went out and played the sixth hardest schedule in the country. And (athletics director) Ken Kavanagh let me be crazy. We finished .500, but lost in the conference tournament championship game in overtime. The next year it all came and we got in as an at-large."

Schools from power conferences like the ACC and the Big Ten noticed. But as DeRose — still the nation’s youngest coach at 31 — interviewed, he realized the grass on those fields was no greener than what he already had.

"It’s so flattering you’re getting called by those big schools," he said. "What happens is you start to realize just because they’re affiliated with a big conference and have more of the bells and whistles, you’re much more supported here. You feel more valued. For me, I realized leaving Bradley would’ve been more for my ego. We were winning championships, we were going to NCAA tournaments, we were getting 2,000 fans at games. I could go to those places and get none of that."

And the best was yet to come.

A freshman on that ’98 team, Gavin Glinton, went on to become the only four-time all-American in Bradley history. He was joined by four-time all-MVC goalkeeper Chris Dunsheath and second-team all-American Tim Regan in leading the Braves to their first tastes of the NCAA tournament.

"The 2000 team, without injuries, was the most talented team in Bradley history," DeRose said. "That was an Elite Eight or Final Four team. But (key players) got hurt all within two games."

That period, however, began a run of national success for Bradley — seven MVC titles and seven NCAA bids in a 15-year span and a brand new facility named Shea Stadium — culminating in an NCAA Elite Eight in 2007. That achievement earned DeRose the ultimate individual honor as National Coach of the Year. He is the only Valley coach to be so honored.

"Playing for him was an amazing experience in the sense that he can get everything out of a player — a combination of soccer coaching, motivation, life lessons and guidance," said Regan. "And that guidance from him continued for me for years afterward."

Regan, who enjoyed a long career as a player, coach and administrator in the professional and college soccer ranks, is now in his fourth year as DeRose’s assistant coach.

"Coaching with him I now get to see why messages are given to players a certain way," Regan said. "It’s a matter of understanding the moment. I just find that invaluable to learn.

"There are staples of (DeRose’s) personality and soccer mentality that have stayed the same. But there’s also been incredible growth and change over time. His role has changed from just taking over a program when I was a player to having a long-established one now. There’s a great level of respect nationally for the program and to Coach DeRose."

Once the pandemic is over, DeRose, who will be 53 later this month, hopes to continue to field a strong program at BU for years to come. The Braves finished third in the Valley in two of the last three seasons.

"We’re still selling the same things in 2020 as we were in 1996 except with better facilities and resources," he said. "Hopefully I’m as driven as I was. I’m blessed for the things and people that surround me. I learn new things from my players and my assistant coaches.

"… If I’m still coaching 10-15 years from now, I wouldn’t be surprised. But if there’s another path, I would hope it would be borne of something ultra positive."

Because "ultra positive" defines DeRose’s tenure at Bradley in so many ways.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @davereynolds2.