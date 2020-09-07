Monday

Sep 7, 2020 at 9:58 AM


Pekin Park District softball league scores from Aug. 24 through Sunday. This week's Monday Church League games will be played Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.


SUNDAY CO-ED LEAGUE


* Manito Auto Sales 25, When In Rain 3.


* Illinois Home Solutions 13, W.R. Haynes 1.


* Big Dog Automotive 8, Foundry Rats 3.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 15, Jones Painting 13.


* Jones Painting 20, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 5.


* W.R. Haynes 7, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 0.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 16, Foundry Rats 0.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 16, When In Rain 6.


* Big Dog Automotive 7, Manito Auto Sales 0.


* Illinois Home Solutions 7, Jones Painting & Remodeling 0.


MONDAY CHURCH LEAGUE


* Grace United Methodist 15, Minier Assembly of God 10.


* Community of Christ 19, Faith Baptist 11.


* Christian Brotherhood 17, First Presbyterian 4.


* First United Methodist 'A' 21, City Church 6.


* Pekin Bible Church 13, Grace Baptist 2.


* First United Methodist 'B' 19, Pekin First Nazarene 8.


* North Pekin Nazarene 13, St. Joseph 3.


* North Pekin Nazarene 14, Pekin Bible Church 'B' 13.


* Grace United Methodist 11, City Church 8.


* City Church 16, Community of Christ 6.


* Christian Brotherhood 15, First United Methodist 'B' 14.


* Pekin First Nazarene 14, Grace Baptist 11.


* Community of Christ 15, First United Methodist 'A' 8.


* Faith Baptist 17, First Presbyterian 8.


* Minier Assembly of God 17, St. Joseph 2.


WEDNESDAY LADIES LEAGUE


* Tee Jay Central 13, Tumble Jungle Bus 6.


* MacDuff's 14, CEFCU 6.


* Tee Jay Central 8, CEFCU 6.


* Tumble Jungle Bus 9, MacDuff's 8.


THURSDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE


* Hitters Club 18, Jackson Heating 8.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 17, City Coal & Asphalt 3.


* 4 The Fallen Illinois 22, Hitters Club 11.


* City Coal & Asphalt 15, Jackson Heating 3.


FRIDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE


* W.R. Haynes 16, Casting Cleaning 13.


* W.R. Haynes 16, Jac's Doghouse 14.


* W.R. Haynes 22, Jac's Doghouse 11.


* Casting Cleaning 19, Jac's Doghouse 10.