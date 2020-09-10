Correction: The location of the sportsbook inside the Par-A-Dice facility was incorrect in previous versions of the story.

EAST PEORIA — The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook was finalized and officially opened Thursday at the casino in East Peoria.

FanDuel has three betting windows on site at Par-A-Dice. In addition, there are six self-service IGT PlaySports betting kiosks and 14 odds/promos screens in the area.

The sportsbook is located outside the casino gaming area, adjacent to the Tin Lizard Bar and Grill.

Morton native Rodney Knuppel delivered the first bet at the new sportsbook, and wagered $20 on the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series.

"I was standing there with about 20 people, and they were looking around asking who wanted to place the first bet," said Knuppel, who is content manager and chief marketing officer at Knup Solutions, a world wide sports betting, casino and gambling content leader. "I said, ’Sure, I’ll do that.’

"I decided on a troll move for all the Cubs fans in the area, although I really am a huge Cardinals fan anyway.

"It’s a nice setup here, you can walk through a restaurant, don’t need an ID, the betting information is easily accessible. It’s a nice atmosphere. I like it."

He’ll like it even more if the Cardinals win the World Series. His $20 was booked at 38-1 odds. He’ll make $780 if he wins.

Customers can bet on the NFL, in addition to professional football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer and tennis.

The sportsbook will operate under current COVID-19 restrictions applied by Par-A-Dice, which means 50 percent capacity, and face coverings required for all patrons.

The sportsbook is FanDuel's 12th retail site in nine states.

In addition, the noted legal sports gambling entity launched an online app in partnership with Boyd Gaming's Par-A-Dice Casino in late August.

As of Thursday, the top five teams by bet count in the Super Bowl futures market were Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Dallas and New Orleans.

The NFL opener between the Chiefs and Texans held the largest bet count on Thursday afternoon. The second-largest action was on the Bears at Lions game.

FanDuel also has some new Free To Play contests:

