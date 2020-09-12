No current member of the Chicago Bears has played longer for the venerable franchise than Sherrick McManis.

The 32-year-old Peorian this Sunday kicks off his ninth season with the Bears — his leadership, size, speed and smarts making him a versatile member of the secondary. The Richwoods grad also has cemented himself as an integral part of a special teams unit that he has captained multiple times.

As the Bears travel to face the Detroit Lions in the 2020 season opener, we asked McManis to look back on his decade-long career (including his first two season with the Houston Texans) and share some of his most memorable moments.

1. Peyton (and Sherrick’s) place

"Rookie year against the (Indianapolis) Colts, which was our first regular season game against a rival opponent and against a HOF (QB Peyton) Manning. It was surreal to just take in the the fact I actually made it to the (National Football) League and had a chance to prove my value by playing against the cream of the crop in the entire world.

"The atmosphere was electric, and I ran down on kickoff had no regard for my body at the time and ran through a block and knocked him on his butt. I didn’t make the play (ha), but it popped out on film and the coaches loved it.

"Little did I know that was the start of a solid career."

2. Houston to Chicago

"Going into my third year, I thought I was having one of the best preseason as a pro. Then during final cuts, I was traded from Houston to Chicago. A bittersweet moment for me because I felt like I was doing everything right, but the organization made a decision to trade me.

"In my opinion, I believe if Chicago or another team didn’t want me, the Texans would have cut me. If it was up to me at the time, I would have stayed where I was drafted forever, but I’m happy it wasn’t up to me. It went to show me that my plan is never better than God’s plan.

"Now I’m going on my ninth season as a Bear! God is good, and I’m thankful for the journey thus far."

3. Adapting during the journey

"Through my time in this league, I’ve learned the best way to make a career is to work hard and give great effort regardless. ... Take things a segment at a time and don’t look too far ahead. You must be able to learn how to adapt and succeed when presented change and opportunities.

"So far in my career I’ve only been with two teams but have had six different defensive coordinators and five different head coaches — four with one team and plenty of new teammates. Everyone had their own philosophy and playbook that I had to adapt to.

"Not all, but most coaches when coming in to a organization, have the ability to bring in their coaches and their players. So going through that type of transition more than most helped me develop resilience and the mindset that every year was a new year. I didn’t have the chance to be comfortable, and I’m grateful for that because it kept me attentive and motivated. I’ve always said the moment you get comfortable in a competitive field like this is the moment you are headed out the door.

"I’m not saying my thoughts and mindset are correct for everyone, but it has worked for myself. There’s plenty more of experiences and adversity and success that I’ve encountered throughout my career, but I’ll have to say that for my book one day."