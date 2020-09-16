The Big Ten Conference announced this week that football will return this fall, with games scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

Now, who is playing who, and what will the season look like?

Each of the 14 teams will play at least eight games in nine weeks, with the league title game slated for Dec. 19.

That means Illinois will play at least West Division foes Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin — plus two additional games against the East Division. Four will be at home and four on the road.

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinsky told ESPN that the Big Ten schedule will be based on models that the league had before the pandemic, but eliminating one crossover.

Each team also will have the chance to play a ninth game, according to Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez. These divisional crossover games are expected to match up the No. 2 teams in each division, the No. 3 teams in each, etc. All of these games are also scheduled for Dec. 19 — one day before the College Football Playoff field is announced.

Yahoo also said games will be played on campus, but only family members will be able to attend. According to ESPN, a full schedule is expected to be finalized later this week.

The Big Ten joins the ACC and SEC as major college football leagues to play this fall. The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled or postponed many games in those leagues.

The Pac-12 on Wednesday took a step toward returning to play when governors of California and Oregon spoke out about restrictions.

"Our California and Oregon universities will now each individually and immediately reach out to their relevant county public health officials to seek clarification on what is required to achieve the same clearance to resume contact practice and competition," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a release.

As of now, the Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West are the only three FBS conferences not scheduled to play this fall, according to Yahoo Sports.