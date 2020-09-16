Former Dunlap cross country and track and field athlete Campbell Petersen will run at the University of Alabama, she announced on Twitter.

The Naperville North senior was the Journal Star’s Cross Country Runner of the Year as a freshman in 2017. She won the Illinois Class 2A 1600-meter run the following spring before transferring to the Chicago area in 2018.

"I am so thankful for my family, friends, coaches and God who have guided me through the process," she wrote. "I am so thrilled to run for (Alabama)."

The Alabama roster has at least three other women’s runners from Illinois. The SEC school is the alma mater of Olympian and East Peoria native Tim Broe.

