PEORIA — Should athletes on high school teams be allowed to participate on independent club teams in the same sport simultaneously?

The IHSA says no, under its current rules. Dual participation is prohibited, but it's an issue the IHSA board says it will take under further consideration as it deals with compressed schedules in winter, spring and summer seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a lot at stake.

Families have money and time invested in travel teams.

Potential college-bound players need the additional competition and development and opportunity to be seen by recruiters.

Players who participate in IHSA events and club teams have more potential exposure to COVID.

Smaller schools might not have enough players to fill the void if kids have to choose.

HIGH SCHOOL VS. CLUB TEAMS

"The IHSA's ruling about the club sports restriction, I have strong feelings about that," Peoria High girls basketball head coach Meechie Edwards said. "I think it's the right thing to do. I like to be able to keep an eye on kids, keep our players in-house.

"You go and play for a club team and just one kid gets infected with COVID — and that's going to happen, you know eventually it will — and the player comes back to your high school team the entire school program could be shut down."

Farmington softball coach Jeni Fauser thinks forcing kids to choose between clubs and high school teams could impact smaller schools.

"I am worried we will lose some players," she said. "I think your kids that start and play a lot probably might stay on their school team. But if I'm playing 14-U and I'm on the high school JV and I have a really good ASA team, you might be in that bubble.

"After losing last year, some of the bubble players that might of went out, thought, 'Eh, I really didn't miss as much as I thought, now I don't really want to give up my June, my whole summer. I work. I do all these other things.'

"I do feel the numbers are going to be down. I think at small schools, we're going to have a hit because of those things."

NEXT MAN UP

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson, as part of a broader statement this week, suggested the potential loss of players from high school teams who have to choose between prep or club participation would provide an opportunity for other players to participate.

It's the next-man-up philosophy, if you will.

"In larger districts that is fine, but smaller districts, that could be the death of a program, honestly," said Lewistown softball head coach Joey McLaughlin, an elementary school principal who understands and respects the IHSA board and the difficult choices with which it is confronted. "These travel ball programs, you pay good money to play for them. If I had a girl that said, 'Hey, I've already spent this much money. I don't want to waste it.' As a coach, I would say, 'I understand. I agree.'

"But then when you have teams that are short on their roster, and especially pitching, then you run the risk of not having a program in those small schools. ... I don't think they're looking at every student athlete when they're thinking about that decision."

AREA CLUBS ARE ON KIDS’ SIDE

While schedule conflicts between high school teams and club teams in the same sport could force athletes to choose under current IHSA rules, it appears clubs in the Peoria area have already made adjustments.

"My own volleyball club practices Monday through Friday, and I believe the more we can do with kids to maintain some type of normalcy, the better for them," Dunlap volleyball coach and Central Illinois Elite Volleyball Club director Jennifer Bartlett said. "Our club already made adjustments to work around the high school season when those initial calendar changes were made by the IHSA.

"We're starting a season on Oct. 5 and through end of January.

"It's essentially like a preseason so the kids can move from that and step right into their high school season. Then, after the high school season is over, we'll start our Elite Club travel season, probably around mid-May.

"Pretty much all of the club teams have made these adjustments."

Same with another prominent club baseball organization, the Central Illinois Outlaws.

"We won't start until July again next summer because the last IHSA schedule we've seen wraps up around June 26," Outlaws board member and recruiting coordinator Ben Diggle said. "In talking with high school coaches, we recognized they are too valuable to our program and to the kids, we can't operate in a way that harms them.

"We just don't want there to be conflicts with this. Don’t force kids to choose.

"There is something to be said for the benefit of representing your school on the field, wearing that uniform, that whole experience is good and valuable for these kids. We just don't want to interfere with that.

"We're not going to be those guys."

