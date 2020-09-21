PEKIN -- Domination.

There's no better way to describe the undefeated Pekin boys golf team's performance this past weekend in the 35th annual Dragon Classic tournament.

The Dragons won the team championship for the second straight year, and they hogged three of the top four spots in the individual standings.

Pekin shot 602 as a team in the two-day, 36-hole tournament, and finished 24 strokes ahead of runner-up Normal U. High in the 17-team field.

For the second year, each team in the tournament played a round at Parkview Golf Course and a round at Lick Creek Golf Course. Pekin shot 285 at Parkview on Friday and 317 at Lick Creek on Saturday.

The Dragons' Mason Minkel was the individual medalist. He shot 66-73--139. Teammate Carter Stevenson was second (69-80--149) and teammate Cooper Theleritis was fourth (74-81--155).

It's believed to be the first time Pekin golfers went 1-2 in the tournament's individual standings.

Moline's Aaron Rogers spoiled the Pekin party, finishing third (72-79--151) in between Stevenson and Theleritis.

This was Pekin's fifth team championship in tournament history. The Dragons also won in 1993, 1994, 2001 and 2019. Pekin went on to win the state championship in 1993 and finish fourth in the state in 1994.

Other Pekin individual medalists were Kep Gresham (1986), Walter Brown (1995), Justin McKinley (2001), Chase Butler (2009), Cam Cordts (2010) and Drake Bushong (2013).

McKinley went on to finish eighth in the state tournament. Bushong shot 4-under-par 68 at Lick Creek, tying a tournament record.

This was the Dragons' third tournament title of the season. They're 9-0 in duals, including five wins in the Mid-Illini Conference.

Pekin coach and tournament director Jeremy Crouch said coaches were overwhelmingly positive about the two-round, two-course tournament format.

"They said they liked how fast the play moved on two courses that are each challenging in their own way, and playing Parkview gives golfers a break because Lick Creek is so tough," Crouch said. "A few golfers shot their best 18-hole round of the season at Parkview."

Playing in threesomes, Crouch said, golfers played Parkview in an average 3 1/2 hours and Lick Creek in an average four hours and 15 minutes.

"I'm sure the visiting teams appreciated being home by mid-afternoon Saturday," Crouch said.

Tyler Picken (76-86--162) and Luke Riggenbach (84-89--173) also were in Pekin's lineup both days.

Adam Cash shot 84 at Parkview and Dawson Woll shot 104 at Lick Creek.

Woll helped his team despite his high score.

A team's score in the tournament is determined by the low four of six scorers on each nine holes.

Woll, who started on No. 14 at Lick Creek, shot 41 on the front nine and was one of those low scorers.

NEXT: Pekin will play host to Mid-Illini rival East Peoria on Tuesday at Lick Creek.

