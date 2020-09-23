WASHINGTON -- Monday isn't the most popular day of the week, but the Pekin girls golf team isn't complaining about it this week.

The Dragons won two Mid-Illini Conference matches, recorded their lowest nine-hole team score of the season, and had two golfers shoot their nine-hole career-low round Monday at Quail Meadows Golf Course.

Pekin beat Canton 191-200 and host East Peoria 191-245.

That 191 team score is not only Pekin's lowest nine-hole round of the season. It also is the team's lowest nine-hole score in five years.

Sophomore Lauren Minkel (45) and freshman Mylee Hansen (47) each had a career-low nine-hole round Monday for the Dragons (3-9, 2-4). Rachel Filarski (47) and Sydney Hubner (52) also scored for Pekin.

Sierra Sitter (59) rounded out the Dragons' lineup.

"We're putting better, which is reflected in our scores," said Pekin coach Chris Neville. "The girls are working continuously to improve, and I think they've built some confidence at Quail Meadows. where we will play our conference tournament (Oct. 1).

"The girls were rewarded for their perseverance and work ethic with the two wins (Monday). We have more work to do, and we look forward to the closing weeks of the season."

Pekin also was at Quail Meadows on Friday for a makeup match against Mid-Illini leader Washington. The Dragons lost 182-200. At the time, 200 was their lowest nine-round of the season.

Canton's scorers Monday were Elizabeth Rosich (44), Ryleeh Mosher (47), Sada Eveland (54) and Natalie Spena (55). Jadin Walters and Rachel Perry each shot 56 for the Little Giants (2-3, 2-2).

East Peoria's scorers were Gracie Luna (55), Olivia Stoutwa (59), Sadie Crafton (65) and Jayci Campbell (66). Morgan Sparks shot 69 for the Raiders (0-4).

NEXT: Pekin will face Mid-Illini rival Morton on Thursday at Pine Lakes Golf Course.

