PEKIN -- It was a two-win week for the Pekin girls tennis team.

The Dragons defeated non-conference rival Peoria Christian on Thursday after beating Mid-Illini Conference foe East Peoria on Tuesday. Pekin is now 7-5, 2-3 thanks to the sweep.

Here are the details about the Dragons' wins and more Pekin girls tennis team news:

PEKIN 6, PEORIA CHRISTIAN 3: The host Dragons won five of six singles matches and cruised to the victory at the John Moss Courts.

The No. 1 doubles match was stopped because of darkness in the second set.

Here are the match results:

No. 1 singles -- Amara Howell (Pekin) def. Grace Meister 6-3, 6-0.

No. 2 singles -- Claire Chism (Peoria Christian) def. Maya Siltman 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3 singles -- Gabby Gonzalez (Pekin) def. Jillian Egland 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 singles -- Reeti Patel (Pekin) def. Grace Crowell 6-1, 6-1.

No. 5 singles -- Sarah Broeker (Pekin) def. Cora Palm 6-1, 6-3.

No. 6 singles -- Bailey Newhouse (Pekin) def. Rachel Ellenbecker 6-1, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles -- Meister/Chism (Peoria Christian) def. Gonzalez/Broeker 6-3, 3-3.

No. 2 doubles -- Siltman/Newhouse (Pekin) def. Egland/Crowell 6-3, 6-0.

No. 3 doubles -- Palm/Ellenbecker (Peoria Christian) def. Emily Brown/Sierra Matthews 6-2, 6-1.

PEKIN 9, EAST PEORIA 0: The Dragons rolled to an easy Mid-Illini victory, winning all nine matches in straight sets including four shutouts.

The competition was held at the John Moss Courts, but East Peoria was the home team. The Raiders aren't allowed to host home matches at Illinois Central College.

Here are the match results:

No. 1 singles: Amara Howell def. Becca Bond 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 singles: Maya Siltman def. Josie Berns 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Gabby Gonzalez def. Allyson McElyea 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 singles: Reeti Patel def. Sophia Zacarias 6-0, 6-0.

No. 5 singles: Sarah Broeker def. Caitlyn Windell 6-0, 6-0.

No. 6 singles: Bailey Newhouse def. Grace Calvin 6-1, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles: Gonzalez/Broeker def. Bond/Berns 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles: Siltman/Newhouse def. McElyea/Windell 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3 doubles: Malia Connor/Emily Brown def. Calvin/Durdel 6-3, 6-3.

NEXT: Pekin has a busy schedule to end the season, but the Dragons will get break before the Mid-Illini tournament.

Pekin will conclude Mid-Illini dual match play Tuesday when they play host to Limestone and they'll compete Thursday at Kewanee.

The conference tournament will be Oct. 10 at Metamora. Peoria Richwoods will pay a visit to Pekin on Oct. 13, and Pekin will host a Class 2A sectional tournament Oct. 16-17.

New to the Pekin schedule is a day of exhibition matches Wednesday against Dunlap at the John Moss Courts.

The matches were put together by Pekin coach Josh Zinck and Dunlap coach Pat Gornik to provide an extra competition for players who haven't had many matches this season because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and other reasons.

Pekin has about 30 players in its program and Dunlap has about 45.

"We'll use nine courts Wednesday ... the four at the John Moss Courts, two at Parkside (Athletics Club) and the three 'acorn' courts (in Mineral Springs Park)," Zinck said.

