TOP 25 BOYS

3 miles unless noted

1 — 14:50.6, Wilson Georges (3) Limestone, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

2 — 15:04.6, Charlie Kistner (4) Olympia, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

3 — 15:08.9, Ian O’Laughlin (4) Metamora, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

4 — 15:40.6, Luke Hoffmann (4) Elmwood/Brimfield, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

5 — 15:45.0, Josh Weeks (1) Morton, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

6 — 15:45.3, Hunter Roedell (1) Metamora, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

7 — 15:55.5, Logan Wheeler (4) Olympia, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

8 — 15:55.9, Stan Melkumian (4) Macomb, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

9 — 15:57.2, Thomas Harmon (3) Elmwood/Brimfield, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

10 — 16:10.0, Mason Stoeger (3) Fieldcrest, Sept. 12 at Heyworth Centennial Community Park

11 — 16:10.2, Drae Heiple (4) Pekin, Sept. 15 at Dunlap Valley MS*

12 — 16:10.7, Jackson Ward (3) Washington, Sept. 15 at Dunlap Valley MS*

13 — 16:12.3, Edwin Monroe (4) Limestone, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

14 — 16:13.1, Owen Dare (3) Olympia, Aug. 29 at St. Thomas More High School

15 — 16:14.5, Logan Keene (4) Notre Dame, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

16 — 16:14.8, Colton Barb (4) Metamora, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

17 — 16:16.1, Ben La Prad (4) Macomb, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*; Henry Welsh (2) Dunlap, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

19 — 16:17.7, Isaiah Hamann (3) Dunlap, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

20 — 16:17.8, Cade Zobrist (3) Morton, Sept. 5 at Oak Ridge Park

21 — 16:17.9, Brennan Messmer (4) Notre Dame, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

22 — 16:20.1, Tyler Sheridan (4) Elmwood/Brimfield, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park; Yonas Wuthrich (1) Morton, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

24 — 16:20.2, Keegan Anderson (3) Morton, Sept 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

25 — 16:27.1, Chase Sauder (2) Morton, Sept. 15 at Dunlap Valley MS*

2.9 miles

16.12.0, Nathan DeMarb (4) El Paso-Gridley, Sept. 19 at Eureka Lake; 16:14.0, Mason Ringger (4) El Paso-Gridley, Sept. 19 at Eureka Lake; 16:15.0, Sebastian Meyer (4) El Paso-Gridley, Sept. 19 at Eureka Lake

TOP 25 GIRLS

3 miles unless noted

1 — 17:39.5, Anna Perry (3) Eureka, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

2 — 17:56.8, Alexi Fogo (4) Eureka, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

3 — 18:10.6, Maria Stedwill (2) Notre Dame, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

4 — 18:23.0, Savannah Beavers (4) Olympia, Sept. 5 at Maxwell Park

5 — 18:36.1, Emma Skinner (3) Morton, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

6 — 18:48.1, Soniya Mathew (2) Dunlap, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

7— 19:05.0, Eileen Zoepel (2) Notre Dame, Sept. 8 at Three Sisters Park

8 — 19:05.6, Arlie Akers (1) Morton, Sept. 15 at Dunlap Valley MS*

9 — 19:18.3, Katie Lalumandier (3) Metamora, Sept.19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

10 — 19:19.3, Jadyn Jacobs (4) Washington, Sept. 15 at Dunlap Valley MS*

11 — 19:22.4, Elle Knapp (3) Eureka, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

12 — 19:25.8, Addie Symonds (1) Elmwood/Brimfield, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

13 — 19:27.6, Irene Ehrhart (4) Notre Dame, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

14 — 19:39.3, Audrey Heil (1) Metamora, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

15 — 19:39.6, Abby Litwiller (2) Olympia, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

16 — 19:41.4, Teagan Cover (3) Notre Dame, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

17 — 19:43.0, Melody Glenn (2) Elmwood/Brimfield, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

18 — 19:47.2, Lydia Snider (1) Tremont, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

19 — 19:53.0, Caroline Williams (4) Notre Dame, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

20 — 19:53.4, Taygen Beyer (1) Morton, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*; Anna Klopfenstein (4) Morton, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

21 — 19:55.0, Faith Meghrian (2) Dunlap, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

22 — 19:58.5, Katie Geisz (4) Washington, Sept. 5 at Alpha Park

23 — 20:01.3, Laurel Munson (2) Eureka, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

24 — 20:01.7, Bryn Bahnks (2) Knoxville, Sept. 19 at Dunlap Valley MS*

25 — 20:01.9, Kaitlyn Burge (1) Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Sept. 19 at Detweiller Park

2.94 miles

19:52.6, Ruby Slighton (3) El Paso-Gridley, Sept. 2 at Black Partridge Park

* — 2.96 miles