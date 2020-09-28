BLOOMINGTON — The Notre Dame girls golf team had three of the top four scorers Monday on the way to winning the team title at the Big 12 Conference meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Emma Geers shot an 82 to earn medalist honors three shots ahead of Normal Community’s Alyvia Burr. ND’s Addie Jennetten was third and teammate Ella Coulter fourth, both shooting 88.

Third-place Richwoods had three of the next six golfers, led by 90 from fifth-place finisher Maggie Ulrich. Brooklyn Bishop (93) was seventh and Parker Brown (97) ninth.

ND shot 359 to outdistance runnerup Normal Community by 19 strokes. Richwoods was third, another four back.

BIG 12 BOYS

METAMORA — Notre Dame was the highest area finisher taking third place behind champion Normal Community and runnerup Bloomington in the Big 12 Conference boys golf event at Metamora Fields.

The Irish finished with a 342, nine strokes ahead of fourth-place Richwoods.

Rhett Bianchi led PND with a 6-over-par 77, good for fourth overall as an individual. Jake Hammerton led Richwoods with a 10-over 81.

TJ Barger of Bloomington shot 2-under 69 to earn medalist.