PEORIA — This goes under the heading of In Case You Missed it, but the girls sports world lost an important pioneer and advocate when Marian Kneer died on July 3 at age 96.

"It took a while before Title IX came in (1972), but Gabby Kneer was there at the very beginning, in the 1960s, battling, she was behind the push for all those rights for girls sports," said Lorene Ramsey, herself an iconic women's sports figure in central Illinois. "It was her passion. She was always doing something to further sports opportunities for girls."

"Gabby" Kneer was a Peoria native who went to Woodruff High School and later Illinois State University, where she earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education and physical education. She earned a PhD in education at the University of Michigan.

She taught physical education and was a department leader at East Peoria High School from 1949-1969. For 20 years after that, she taught at University of Illinois-Chicago and retired as professor emeritus.

Here in Peoria, we remember her as an elite catcher for the Caterpillar Dieselettes softball team from 1943-49.

We remember that she was inducted into the Woodruff High School Hall of Fame, Illinois Softball Hall of Fame, Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame and Illinois Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

We remember she co-authored a book with Chuck McCord, "Softball — Fast and Slow Pitch."

And we remember she was director of Camp Tapawingo from 1956-69 in Metamora.

But what many athletes in high school sports right now likely don't know is Gabby Kneer's role in fighting for girls sports decades ago.

Before Title IX landed in 1972, Kneer battled to convince high school principals to vote to add girls interscholastic athletics to the governing body of the Illinois High School Association.

"She was the leader of the organization that battled the IHSA to approve sports for girls," Ramsey said. "Back then, we were told by school administrators that girls were too emotional to play sports. And that our reproductive organs would be damaged by playing athletics.

"We also didn't have the gym space at a lot of the schools to add practices and games for girls sports. The athletic directors in those days were all men, so they'd tell their school principals to vote against the proposals.

"Gabby never gave up, never stopped pushing for a girls sports day at schools. She got it done."

Throughout the state of Illinois, Kneer became a strong and influential leader in promoting quality physical education programs in adding her expertise in curriculum and instruction. She became president of Illinois Association of Health Physical Education and Dance in 1972. She authored over 70 articles.

She co-authored a book with Helen Heitmann, "Physical Education Instructional Techniques: An Individualized Humanistic Approach."

She rose to national prominence and in 1986 became president of the National Association for Sport and Physical Education, an organization that included all age levels, sports/athletics in schools, universities, and wellness activities for all ages.

Kneer donated funds to help refurbish and upgrade Illinois State University's softball stadium, fields and facilities. The softball stadium project, completed in 2009, now is named The Marian Kneer Stadium.

"She was a terrific catcher and a pitcher, too, for the Dieselettes," Ramsey said. "She had retired from the team before I started playing there, but we sure knew about her legacy."

