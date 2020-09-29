PEKIN -- Sydney Hubner had to work hard to earn the first medalist honor of her career.

The Pekin freshman shot 46 Monday on a chilly, windy day at Lick Creek Golf Course, leading the Dragons past visiting Limestone 209-253 in a Mid-Illini Conference and regular-season girls golf finale.

"That 46 was a very good score considering the conditions," said Pekin coach Chris Neville. "Sydney kept the ball in play and didn't have any bad holes."

Lauren Minkel continued her solid play for Pekin, shooting 49. Rachel Filarski and Mylee Hansen rounded out the Dragons' scoring, each shooting 57. Sierra Sitter had 62.

Addy Thornton (57), Emme Hurn (64), Alayna Rudebeck (66) and Belle Sims (66) scored for Limestone. Morgan Stephens had 72. Each golfer on the Limestone team just took up the sport this fall.

Pekin (4-11, 3-4) finds itself in fifth place in the conference standings heading into the Mid-Illini tournament Thursday at Quail Meadows Golf Course. Tournament results count slightly more than dual match results in the final conference standings.

"Our goal at the Mid-Illini tournament is always to beat the team that is ahead of us going into the tournament and try to finish in the top half of the final conference standings," Neville said. "If we can do that with the youth on this team, that would be a great accomplishment."

Pekin has only freshmen and sophomores on its roster.

In other news involving girls golf:

JAKE THE SNAKE: There was an unwanted member of the gallery Saturday at the Lady Dragon Classic tournament at Lick Creek.

It wasn't human. It wasn't even warm-blooded. It was a snake.

Limestone coach Derek Renz was alerted to the lounging reptile, who took up residence on the right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth hole.

"I got a stick from my son and used it to make the snake scurry into the woods on the other side of the fairway," Renz said. "I could have picked up the snake with the stick, but I didn't do that."

Joe Rudebeck, father of Limestone golfer Alayna Rudebeck, helped Renz move the snake about 20 to 30 feet on the tight fairway into the safety of the woods.

"The snake was out there on the fairway sunbathing, but I couldn't let him stay there with a golf tournament going on," Renz said.

It appears the snake is a black racer.

LOCAL NUMBERS: Here's how Mid-Illini and Peoria teams fared in the Lady Dragon Classic:

PEORIA NOTRE DAME 369: Emma Geers 88, Addie Jennetten 93, Ella Coulter 87, Marin Ruskusky 105, Sophie Barzallo 110.

WASHINGTON 373: Abbie Reiser 88, Ellie Schmidgall 87, Teyah Palmer 88, Lilli Smith 116, Jessika Turnbull 115, Abbie Nichols 114.

DUNLAP 374: Emily Yu 95, Lizzie Howard 83, Olivia Ghidina 101, Lily Sutter 100, Morgan Teubel 98, Olivia Graber 108.

MORTON 390: Reagan Braker 100, Abby Nieukirk 88, Anna Berg 98, Claire Hawks 105, Lainey Jenson 112, Claire Wilson 112.

PEORIA RICHWOODS 389: Brooklyn Bishop 87, M.J. Spangler 107, Maggie Urich 91, Parker Brown 104, Elle Seshul 116.

PEKIN 396: Lauren Minkel 92, Rachel Filarski 101, Sydney Hubner 95, Mylee Hansen 108, Sierra Sitter 117.

CANTON 413: Elizabeth Rosich 99, Ryleigh Mosher 98, Sada Eveland 116, Jadin Walters 107, Natalie Spena 117, Rachel Perry 122.

EAST PEORIA 482: Gracie Luna 108, Olivia Strawn 118, Jayci Campbell 130, Sadie Crafton 127, Morgan Sparks 134.

LIMESTONE 464: Morgan Stephens 112, Alayna Rudebeck 114, Emme Hurn 126, Belle Sims 131, Addy Thornton 112, Abby Fehl 133.

