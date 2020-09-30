PEKIN -- It will be a four-team battle for the Mid-Illini Conference girls golf championship Thursday at the conference tournament at Quail Meadows Golf Course.

That's the opinion of Pekin girls golf coach Chris Neville, who keeps close tabs on the conference race each season.

The Mid-Illini title is determined by the results of conference dual matches and the conference tournament, with the tournament results weighed slightly more heavily.

Defending conference champion Washington (6-1), Metamora (6-1), Dunlap (5-2) and Morton (5-2) did the best in conference dual matches this season and are the teams with a chance to win the Mid-Illini title.

Pekin (3-4), Canton (2-5), Limestone (1-6) and East Peoria (0-7) rounded out the conference dual match standings.

"There are four teams that can win the conference title. Whichever of the four teams wins the conference tournament Thursday, wins the conference championship. So, it will be an exciting day for those teams," Neville said.

"Washington has an advantage because they'll be playing on their home course," he said. "Dunlap has the best ability to shoot the lowest team score, but they haven't been able to do that away from their home course (Kellogg executive).

"Metamora's top two players could finish 1-2 in the tournament, and if they do that, Metamora will have a great chance to win the conference title.

"Morton doesn't have a dominant player, but they're the most balanced team from No. 1 through No. 6."

Neville lists four golfers who have the best shot at winning the individual championship at the conference tournament. They are Metamora's Brooke Drier and Hannah Heider, Washington's Elle Schmidgall and Dunlap's Lizzi Howard.

As for a young Pekin team, "we want to play our best round of the season (Thursday) and make sure we beat Canton to secure fifth place in the final conference standings," Neville said.

