Bob Gibson simply wanted to be remembered as someone who played hard and gave fans their money’s worth.

“Nobody,” the legendary St. Louis Cardinals pitcher said during his Hall of Fame induction speech in 1981, “could accuse me of cheating them out of what they paid to see.”

Gibson died Friday night after a fight with cancer, leaving behind a legacy of talent and toughness. He was 84.

In 2013, Gibson visited Peoria as a guest of the Peoria Chiefs, as part of the team’s Legends at the Ballpark series.

More than four decades later, Gibson still was upset that the MLB in 1969 lowered the mount from 15 to 10 inches — largely because of his dominance.

“I was (angry). I still am, as a matter of fact,” Gibson told the Journal Star in 2013. “You work hard to perfect your trade, not just me but all the pitchers.

“We had outstanding years and were getting better and better. Someone decides they don’t like that and want to make it easier for the hitters. I didn’t like that. Why punish us because we were good at what we did? That’s what it seemed to me.”

Gibson’s 1968 season was legendary. Including the World Series, he went 24-10 with 293 strikeouts, completing 31 of the 37 games he started.

In the other six? He was lifted for a pinch-hitter, meaning in that season he never was removed for a reliever.

“You hear people talk about being in a zone for a game or so. I was in a zone for an entire year,” Gibson said. “I felt I could do what I wanted to. It was the most fun. It felt like the other team didn’t want to see me, and that’s a good season.”

Numerous memorials rolled in across social media Friday night and Saturday morning — with athletes and journalists across the country remembering "Gibby.“

Many simply relayed those Gibson statistics, which at times were staggering.

“Gibson set club records for games won at 251 and complete games at a staggering 255, let alone a franchise-best 56 shutouts, strikeouts (3,117) and innings pitched at 3,884,” wrote Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Others, like former Peoria Chiefs player and current Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, thanked Gibson for his guidance.

Former players also admired Gibson’s dominance, which you can see on display 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the MLB Network — which is scheduled to air Game 1 of the 1968 World Series during which Gibson struck out 17.

Check out a few of the tributes that have rolled in via Twitter:

MLB Network mourns the passing of St. Louis Cardinals legend and Hall of Famer Bob Gibson. pic.twitter.com/mAbU5voIcH

— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 3, 2020

RIP

Thank you for all your wisdom

You are a legend

pic.twitter.com/9HVldf8vPG

— Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) October 3, 2020

Every time I saw this photo as a kid, I thought Bob Gibson looked like a superhero. As I got older and learned about who he was and what he stood for, I realized that my instincts as a kid were spot on. RIP. pic.twitter.com/jaRFHxVW5S

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 3, 2020

Bob Gibson is my favorite Cardinal ever, and no one else is that close. I got to meet him once—I actually got to spend several hours with him—and it was one of the honors of my life.

— Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) October 3, 2020

When I was a kid, Gramp & Dad shared stories about Bob Gibson's legendary fastball & legendary meanness, so when I first met him at HOF weekend, I was surprised he was such a nice man. He was one of my favorites to chat with over Otesaga waffles. Such a privilege. #RIPBobGibson pic.twitter.com/QqACKwD7LM

— Lindsay Berra (@lindsayberra) October 3, 2020

Too many thoughts and feelings thinking about one of the most remarkable people I ever interviewed, the great Bob Gibson. Rest in peace. For now, here's the Baseball 100 story I wrote about him. https://t.co/QlS6akESzK

— Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) October 3, 2020

RIP Bob Gibson. If you can think of a tougher competitor on the mound in the last 60 years, let me know.

— Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) October 3, 2020

In a '68 spring training game after the Cards beat the Red Sox in the world series, Carl Yastrzemski came up to bat against Bob Gibson. "He walked down off the mound," Yaz recalls, "looked at me and yelled, 'I'm going to strike you out." Mutual respect from 2 uber competitors

— Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 3, 2020

The most incredible stat about the late Bob Gibson is that he pitched more complete games (255) than he had wins (251). The man was his own bullpen. RIP.

— Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) October 3, 2020

Bob Gibson was as ferocious a competitor as any we’ve seen in any sport. Relentless. Tough. Deeply respected.

— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 3, 2020

Bob Gibson started 9 World Series games and finished every one of them. He also hit 2 home runs in 28 World Series at bats.

— J.A. Adande (@jadande) October 3, 2020