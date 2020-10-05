Boys regionals are Tuesday unless noted. Girls regionals are Wednesday unless noted. Top two teams and four individuals not on an advancing team advance to sectionals.

CLASS 1A BOYS

At Peoria

Where: Kellogg Golf Course

Area schools: Brimfield, Elmwood, Farmington, Henry, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Princeville, Stark County, Midland, Williamsfield

Next: Sherrard Sectional, Oct. 12

At Glasford

Where: Coyote Creek Golf Club, Bartonville

Area schools: Bushnell-Prairie City, North Fulton, Illini Bluffs, Hartsburg-Emden/Delavan, Havana, Midwest Central, Illini Central, Tremont

Next: Sherrard Sectional, Oct. 12

At Bloomington

Where: The Den at Fox Creek

Area schools: El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Fieldcrest, Roanoke-Benson

Next: Tuscola Sectional, Oct. 13

Elsewhere

Putnam County, St. Bede and Hall compete at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. ... Bureau Valley competes at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon. ... Galva/ROWVA, Annawan/Wethersfield, Knoxville, United compete at Valley View Golf Club in Cambridge. ... Illini West, Rushville-Industry/South Fulton compete at Deer Run Golf Course in Silvis.

CLASS 2A BOYS

At Chillicothe

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Where: Arrowhead Country Club, Edelstein

Area schools: Illinois Valley Central, Dunlap, Kewanee, Metamora, Morton, Notre Dame, Richwoods, Washington

Next: Peoria Sectional, Oct. 12

At Monmouth

Where: Gibson Woods Golf Course

Area schools: Limestone, Canton, East Peoria, Galesburg, Macomb, Monmouth-Roseville, Peoria High

Next: Peoria Sectional, Oct. 12

Elsewhere

LaSalle-Peru, Princeton compete at Emerald Hill Golf Course in Sterling. ... Olympia competes at Lincoln Elks Golf Course

CLASS 3A BOYS

At Rock Island

Where: Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley

Area school: Pekin

Next: Pekin Sectional, Oct. 12

CLASS 1A GIRLS

At Macomb

Where: Gold Hills Golf Course, Colchester

Area schools: Bushnell-Prairie City, Canton, Illini West, Illinois Valley Central, Elmwood, Farmington, Illini Bluffs, Hartsburg-Emden/Delavan, Havana, Macomb, Illini Central, Notre Dame

Next: Rock Falls Sectional, Oct. 13

At Kewanee

Where: Baker Park Golf Course, Kewanee

Area schools: Brimfield, Galva/ROWVA, Kewanee, Annawan/Wethersfield, Knoxville, United, Princeville, Williamsfield

Next: Rock Falls Sectional, Oct. 13

At Oregon

Where: Silver Ridge Golf Course

Area schools: Bureau Valley, Princeton

Next: Rock Falls Sectional, Oct. 13

At Quincy

Where: Westview Golf Course

Area school: Rushville-Industry

Next: Rochester Sectional, Oct. 15

At Pontiac

Where: Pontiac Elks Golf Course

Area schools: El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Metamora, Fieldcrest, Morton, Roanoke-Benson, Olympia

Next: Seneca Sectional, Oct. 12

At Sandwich

Where: Edgebrook Golf Course

Area schools: St. Bede, Hall

Next: Seneca Sectional, Oct. 12

CLASS 2A GIRLS

At Pekin

Where: Lick Creek Golf Course

Area schools: Limestone, Dunlap, East Peoria, Galesburg, Pekin, Peoria High, Richwoods, Washington

Next: Champaign Sectional, Oct. 13

At Minooka

Where: Heritage Bluffs Golf Club, Channahon

Area school: LaSalle-Peru

Next: Champaign Sectional, Oct. 13