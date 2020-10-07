COAL VALLEY -- Add another accomplishment to the undefeated Pekin boys golf team's impeccable 2020 resume.

The Dragons won the Class 3A Rock Island Regional on Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club, dominating an eight-team field.

Thanks to its championship, Pekin qualified for the sectional it will host Monday at Lick Creek Golf Course.

That will be the Dragons' final competition of the season. The IHSA canceled all state tournaments this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'd love to have a shot at qualifying for the state tournament as a team for the second straight year, but at least we're getting to play one more tournament than we thought we would," said Pekin coach Jeremy Crouch, referring to the IHSA's decision two weeks ago to add sectional tournaments to the golf state series.

Only the top two teams and top four individuals plus ties not on those teams qualified from regionals to sectionals this year in golf because of gathering restrictions.

Usually, the top three teams and top 10 individuals plus ties not on those teams move on.

"It was never more difficult to qualify for sectionals," Crouch said. "I'm sure there are some very good golfers whose season came to an early end at regionals."

The Dragons didn't have to worry about that situation Tuesday as they cruised to their second straight regional team championship.

They scored 304 at Oakwood, a Pete Dye-designed course, and beat runner-up Minooka (333) by 29 strokes.

Moline (345), Normal Community (350), Normal West (365), Rock Island (372), Bradley-Bourbonnais (382) and Kankakee (394) rounded out the team standings.

Minooka's Luke Petrovic, who shot a hole-in-one on the 144-yard, par-3 third hole, earned medalist honors with a 2-under-par 73.

Then came three Pekin golfers: Mason Minkel (74), Carter Stevenson (75) and Cooper Theleritis (75). Brady Gruden (80) had the Dragons' other counting score and finished seventh.

Tyler Picken (87) and Luke Riggenbach (89) completed the Dragons' lineup.

It's the third regional team title for Minkel and Theleritis, both seniors, and the second for Stevenson, a sophomore. All three played in the state tournament last year.

Pekin played a practice round Monday at Oakwood, and the work paid off.

"It's a tough day when you practice before a tournament because you want to be relaxed and loose, but at the same time learn how to put yourself in positions to be successful," Crouch said. "Our guys did a good job with that.

"We got to stay overnight Monday near the course, which helped because it's about a 90-minute drive there. It was nice to have a little bit of normalcy this season."

Normalcy won't be in play next Monday at Lick Creek.

There will be eight instead of 12 teams at the sectional and a minimum 16 individuals instead of a minimum 40 individuals.

But it will be a quality field that includes Lockport senior Ben Sluzas, who won the individual championship at the past two Class 3A state tournaments.

Sluzas won't get to try for three straight individual state titles and become only the second boys golfer in IHSA history to achieve that feat.

"We want the challenge of facing tough competition," Crouch said. "We want to take advantage of playing on our home course (at the sectional) and it won't be to our detriment to play there, but we know there are some good golfers coming in who aren't going to be intimidated by Lick Creek."

