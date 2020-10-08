There has been no sophomore slump for the Kewanee girls golf team.

In just its second season as a program, Kewanee won the Class 1A regional on this week at Baker Park. Sophomore Mya Mirocha shot 78 to win medalist and senior Natalie Yepsen finished second at 89.

"Nine strokes better than last year," said first-year coach Kandice Hansen. "I’m so proud of these girls. They played so good today. They were wonderful."

The win is the program’s first postseason hardware. Kewanee qualified for the 1A state finals last season after second- and third-place finishes at the regional and sectional levels.

This week’s regional round came on an autumn day made for golf, with temps in the 80s and only the occasional shifts in wind. Kewanee’s performance on the Hills was the difference — both for the team standings and the individual rankings in this 18-hole championship. Baker’s back nine tests physical endurance and rewards mental perseverance.

"That’s where our advantage was," said Hansen — mother to former Kewanee player Riley — who agreed to be the team’s coach after the retirement of Kirk Fristad. "That’s where we’ve practiced pretty hard."

But the Hills had a wildcard obstacle. Ladybugs of the Asian ladybeetle variety swarmed golfers and spectators alike starting on the 14th fairway and didn’t subside until players left the tee box on 17. Harmonia axyridis is attracted to light colors, but especially light gray, which meant Kewanee’s uniform tops were particularly inviting.

During a lull waiting to tee off on the 15th hole, Mirocha applied spray repellent to her arms and legs and even offered some to others in her group, but it was to little avail. "It was a real struggle teeing off," said Mirocha, who spoke for just about everyone when she said of the biting ladybugs: "They were not being nice."

Bugs aside, Kewanee played the back nine with confidence and familiarity. There had been no previous regulation matches on the back nine this season, but practices paid off.

Kewanee’s top four scoring players combined for a birdie and 10 pars on the back nine to finish with a 380 total. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, which finished second at 387, had no birdies and six pars. Both teams qualified for the Class 1A Sectional, scheduled for Tuesday at Rock River Golf and Pool in Rock Falls.

Even before Mirocha approached No. 10, she had already worked her way atop the leaderboard, ascending to first with a 2-over-par 37 on the front nine Flats.

Hansen said she knew on Tuesday that Mirocha would shine. "She had a great practice run," Hansen said. "And I was happy with the way she was hitting. Once she settled down and started doing her Mya stuff, she really calmed down."

On the Hills, Mirocha distinguished herself with four holes for par. That included launching a moon shot from the tee box on the 15th hole that cleared the gap and landed on the tier just below the green.

"Drives a little crazier on the back, but I made it work," Mirocha said. "Got my first putts close. Made a lot of my short putts."

The 16th hole was the best example of that. Mirocha sent a long tee shot down to the left. From about 100 yards out her fairway shot reached the green, landing about four feet from the pin. She sank the putt for a birdie that cemented her victory.

"I tried to be consistent," Mirocha said. "Keep it straight."

Freshman Eleanor Burkhart emerged with one of her strongest showings. She finished at 104, getting 50 on the Hills. "Eleanor just came and something possessed her," Hansen said.

Sophomore Emma Crofton, also playing in her first season, had 109. Nonscoring Kewanee team members were Hope Peed at 110 and Aspen Schwickerath at 115.

"We’re more connected as a family, now we’re a full group of people," Schwickerath said earlier this season. "A full six-person team. We’re all just sisters."

Troy Taylor is the sports editor of the Kewanee Star Courier and a former Journal Star writer and editor. He can be reached at ttaylor@starcourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @troy_pjstar.