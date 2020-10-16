PEKIN -- Lauren Minkel played in a Class 2A sectional girls golf tournament last season as a freshman and shot 112 at Far Oaks Golf Course in Caseyville.

The Pekin sophomore made it back to sectionals this season and showed how much she'd improved from last year.

Her 84 on Tuesday in the Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional on a windy day at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy tied her for 18th place among 65 golfers.

It was the best 18-hole round of Minkel's career. And the best 18-hole score for a Pekin girls golfer since Madison Hill shot 74 at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsythe in the second round of the 2014 Class 2A state tournament.

"I'm so proud of the steps Lauren has taken this season," said Pekin coach Chris Neville. "Her average score for nine holes dropped eight strokes from last year. I haven't had too many players make that kind of drop in a year.

"Lauren also has become without question the leader of our team (there were only freshmen and sophomores on the Pekin roster this season). We have a group that's going to be together for two more years, so it was wonderful as a coach to see someone take the leadership role and own it."

Minkel said she did what she felt she needed to do as a leader, letting the freshmen know she was there for them, and the team ended up relying on each other for support.

Her leadership extended to the sectionals.

Pekin freshman Sydney Hubner also played Tuesday at U of I and struggled. She shot 100, and tied for 53rd place.

"Sydney didn't hit the ball far off the tee and had a difficult time giving par a serious look," Neville said. "When she got on the greens, the best putter on our team couldn't get a putt to drop.

"Playing in a sectional was all new for Sydney, just like it was last year for Lauren. Sydney will learn from Tuesday, and be a better player for it, just like Lauren did after her sectional experience last year."

Minkel did her best to cheer up Hubner on Tuesday was still offering encouraging words to her Thursday.

"I told Sydney (Thursday) that making sectionals as a freshman is a huge deal, and she beat my score last year at sectionals by 12 strokes," Minkel said.

Neville said Minkel played with confidence Tuesday, something he's been wanting to see all year.

"Lauren got off to a great start (1-over-par through six holes) and got in real trouble only once all day, on the par-5 fourth hole, the toughest hole on the course," Neville said.

Minkel dropped two shots into the water on No. 4, but almost made a 6 on a shot from 50 yards out that missed the cup by less than a foot. She finished with a 7.

"It was a very good 7, if there's such a thing," Neville said.

Minkel agreed.

"A 7 was a good score on that hole, considering what happened," she said. "After that hole, I got back to playing my game. I didn't expect to shoot that low a score (84). My goal was to beat 90 for 18 holes for the first time in my life. I kept making pars (she had seven of them), so I thought, I can do more than beat 90."

Minkel said practicing and playing at tough Lick Creek Golf Course, Pekin's home course, prepared her well for what she faced Tuesday at the U of I.

"I'd say the course at the U of I is easier than Lick Creek, but the greens there are really tough," she said.

Most of Minkel's and Hubner's Pekin teammates went to U of I to watch them play.

"That was great to see," Neville said. "Ask any high school golfer ... there's a huge jump of emotion, intensity and spectators from regionals to sectionals. For our group to see what sectionals are all about will hopefully pay off next year and beyond."

The future is bright for the Pekin girls golf team. Just ask Neville.

"This team was a joy to coach this season, and I'm fortunate to get to coach them for the next couple years," he said. "I can't wait to help them get better and see just how good they can become."

O'Fallon won the sectional at U of I with a 326 team score, four strokes in front of Lockport. Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson was medalist with a 3-under-par 69.

