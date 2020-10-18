The Journal Star takes a look at some of the more notable regular-season high school athletic performances this week. If you know any athletes who deserve consideration, contact sports editor Wes Huett at whuett@pjstar.com.

Boys cross country

Nathan DeMarb, El Paso-Gridley: The Titans senior captured the Heart of Illinois Conference individual title Thursday with a season best time of 15 minutes, 49.5 seconds at Detweiller Park. EP-G also put two others (Sebastian Meyer, third; Mason Ringer, fourth) in the top four to win the team title with just 32 points over runner-up Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Girls cross country

Emma Skinner, Morton: The Potters junior ran to her second consecutive Mid-Illini Conference championship with an 18:15.4-clocking for 3 miles Friday at Detweiller Park. Skinner helped the Morton girls win the league championship, snapping Dunlap's eight-year run on Mid-Illini titles.

Girls swimming and diving

Ava Salverson, Dunlap Co-op: The freshman won the 50 fly, the 200 IM, the 100 breast, was second in the 50 free, and was a leg in the winning 200 medley relay and on the second-place 200 free relay to help the Eagles win the Mid-Illini meet by 120 points over the Metamora Co-op.