PEKIN -- So close.

The Pekin girls cross country team made a great run at the Mid-Illini Conference meet championship Friday on the iconic course at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

The Dragons finished in second place, just one point behind Metamora, which won its first conference team championship since 2011 and ended Dunlap's streak of eight straight titles.

Metamora scored 68 points and Pekin had 69. Morton (71), Washington (79) and Dunlap (81) weren't far behind the Dragons.

The Pekin boys team, meanwhile placed third behind powerhouses Morton and Metamora. It's the second straight Mid-Illini team title for Morton.

"We went into the meet knowing we had to work together and beat as many Morton and Dunlap girls as possible because those teams are so talented," said Pekin girls coach Allie Jones. "We did that, and came close to beating Metamora.

"All our girls were excited about how they ran and to see their times improve."

The girls and boys conference races were each run in two heats (top five and No. 6-10 runners) because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions. That provided a unique opportunity for the Pekin girls team.

"After the first heat, our girls in that heat told our girls in the second heat that we were in second place and got them pumped up," Jones said. "Then they ran around the course during the second heat and cheered them on. It was amazing to see how much they cared."

Jones said Kylie Oyler, who ran in the second heat, posted an important 26th-place overall finish that made a huge difference in the Dragons' second-place team finish.

Pekin's top seven finishers were Lily Wagemann (5th, 18:56.2), Lauren Filarski (9th, 19:16.1), Olivia Wolf (10th, 19:21.9), Emma Cox (19th, 19:53.2), Oyler (26th, 20:02.4), JayLynn Riley (28th, 20:12.8) and Elizabeth Deverman (31st, 20:29.5).

Morton's Emma Skinner won her second straight Mid-Illini individual championship. She finished in 18:15.4, comfortably in front of runner-up Jadyn Jacobs of Washington (18:37.2) and third-place finisher Kerrigan Vandel of East Peoria (18:39.3).

Metamora had an impressive 56.4-second spread among its top five runners (a team's top five runners score points) with Katie Lulamandier in front of the Redbirds' pack. She finished sixth in 19:00.3.

Pekin boys coach Cole Stoner said he's a competitor and so are his runners, so they weren't satisfied with their third-place finish Friday.

But they also are realists. They knew they had their hands full with Morton and Metamora.

"Truthfully, third place is a good accomplishment for us and it was probably the best third-place finish ever because we at least we got to run the conference race this season," Stoner said.

"Morton and Metamora are talented teams with coaches who know how to get their runners ready for late-season races. I wish I knew what's in the water at those schools.

"If there was going to be a Class 2A state meet this season, Morton and Metamora would have been among the favorites to win the state championship."

Pekin's top seven runners Friday all crossed the finish line in under 17 minutes. Six were under 16:30.

"It's hard to be upset about that," Stoner said.

Pekin's top seven finishers were Tate Heiple (7th, 15:41.6), Jackson Custer (13th, 16:11.2), Huston Gillespie (14th, 16:11.4), Jeremy Leichtenberg (20th, 16:23.4), Noah Sivori (22nd, 16:24.9), Jonny Blanchard (26th, 16:29.9) and Parker Ruder (36th, 16:59.1).

Limestone's Wilson Georges won in 14:54.9. Metamora's Ian O'Laughlin (15:12.7) and Hunter Roedell (15:21.6) finished second and third and Morton's Josh Weeks (15:22.9) was fourth.

East Peoria (170), Canton (204) and Limestone (210) followed Pekin and Metamora in the girls team standings.

Dunlap (110), Limestone (121), Washington (135) and East Peoria (176) followed Morton, Metamora and Pekin in the boys team standings.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.