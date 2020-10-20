CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten playing a conference-only schedule makes things tougher this season for Lovie Smith and the Illinois football team.

But it doesn’t change how the Illini view their season. Smith, who is entering his fifth year in Champaign, has kept no secret about this group being his best team since taking over the program.

The Illini are 19.5-point underdogs in their season-opener Friday at No. 14 Wisconsin. Illinois’ schedule includes perennially tough opponents like No. 5 Ohio State, No. 21 Minnesota and Iowa — so the Illini likely will be favored only at home against Purdue on Halloween and at Rutgers on Nov. 14.

For Smith, it’s hard to believe that his team isn’t viewed as having more potential by those outside the program. Illinois is hoping to follow up their Redbox Bowl appearance last year with a winning season this fall. Many on the outside have always doubted what Illinois can attain under Smith, who has been building the program into a much more competitive team in the Big Ten West. But Smith understands that while he and some fans see progression, others’ perceptions are less detailed.

"Until we become this consistent winner, this is a position we’ll be in quite a few times," Smith said. "It’s not at all bad to be the underdog, when people don’t have a lot of confidence in what they think you can be. But as I look at our football team, we made progress last year. We were a six-win team, and I think we’re a stronger team now."

A year after breaking through for Illinois’ first bowl appearance since 2014, Illinois is once again the consensus last-place pick in the Big Ten West, according to 247 Sports, College Football News and a preseason Big Ten media poll.

Virtually every playmaker on the Illini roster is returning for 2020, with the exceptions of running backs Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown (graduated) and Ra’Von Bonner (opted out) and standout linebacker Dele Harding.

"We lot a few guys, but for the most part, our better players are back," Smith said. "And we’ve added quite a few players, so we’re excited about seeing how exactly we fit into the landscape in 2020."

Newcomers like tight ends Luke Ford — a former top in-state recruit who transferred from Georgia — and Daniel Imatorbhebhe, who transferred from USC, and wide receviers Brian Hightower (Miami) and Khmari Thompson (Missouri) are "as advertised," Smith said Monday.

Senior quarterback Brandon Peters is aiming to complete a higher percentage of his passses in 2020, after completing 152 of 275 pass attempts (55.2%) last fall. And the new weapons in the passing game, as well as the return of four of five starting offensive lineman, should give Peters the protection and options he needs to progress.

Peters had success in the passing game, throwing for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns, though leading receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe — who caught a team-high nine touchdowns — went down with a late-season injury that severly limited Peters’ options, especially since starting wide receivers Trevon Sidney and Ricky Smalling each suffered season-ending knee injuries.

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith has praised running backs Chase Brown, Mike Epstein and Jakari Norwood, who have each shown promise in their touches as Illini. Epstein is an explosive, jack-of-all-trades back who will likely be the starter if he can stay healthy.

The third-year Illini offensive coordinator favors balance and three running backs in his high-tempo system.

"I want us to be consistent across the board," Rod said. "I want us to be as sound running the football as passing the football, and vice versa."

The Illini also have some positives factors on the defensive end, where 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist Jake Hansen returns at middle linebacker alongside Milo Eifler — another veteran who can play well in coverage but can also deliver big hits.

Combine that with the return of lockdown cornerback Nate Hobbs and the versatile Tony Adams, who moved back to safety from cornerback before training camp, and Illinois has some elite playmakers in the secondary. There’s also depth, with junior Jartavius "Quan" Martin returning and redshirt-freshman cornerback Marquez Beason healthy after rehabiliting from a torn ACL last August.

Illinois has questions along the defensive line, where it must replace Oluwole Betiku (New York Giants) at defensive end and find other sources of disruption along the line after linemen Tymir Oliver, Jamal Milan and Kenyon Jackson graduated.

Without key takeaways, Illinois would certainly not have upset either No. 6 Wisconsin, nor been able to have made a 28-3 comeback to defeat Michigan State and clinch bowl eligibility.

"That’s a big part of it right away," Smith said. "Defense has to take the ball away. You can’t rely on turnovers. I’ll just say that’s in our DNA. But just because that’s in our DNA doesn’t mean it always comes out, but we practice it, we preach it, we live it and I just think in order to play good defensive ball that’s a part of it."

Indeed, Illinois ranked third in the FBS with 28 takeaways, which helped make up for allowing 195.5 rushing yards per game and giving up frequent big plays through the air.

Smith has quite the task on hand this fall, guiding a talented, but doubted team through a loaded Big Ten schedule with little room for error. Yet Smith is more confident than ever in his program.

Smith is only 15-34 at Illinois, but he has saw significant dividends pay off down the stretch in 2019, as his team went 4-5 in the Big Ten and reached the postseason after a six-year drought.

Now, with his most experienced and talented team yet, Smith hopes to break through another ceiling and record Illinois’ first winning season since 2011 (7-6).

"Just knowing what we’re going through, not just right now, for four years," Smith said. "I see the matchup, we were able to beat (Wisconsin) last year. I feel like we’re a better football team right now."

Whether anyone else buys into that, however, will depend on what the on-field results show.

"You can do an awful lot of talking about what you are and who you can be, and how good, all those things, but it has to be confirmed," Smith said. "The only way for it to be confirmed is to get a win against good people.

"We were able to get some big wins last year, so yes, winning gives you confidence. It works if we do it the right way, if we work hard, buy into it, have each others’ backs, play hard and do all the things that we continue to preach. So, yes, last year we took a step, but they don’t take that record over. We start again."

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or on Twitter @itsallG_O_O_D.