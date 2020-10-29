Pekin Park District softball league scores from Sept. 27 through Oct. 22.
SUNDAY CO-ED LEAGUE
* Big Dog Automotive 14, W.R. Haynes 11.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 16, When In Rain 4.
* Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 18, Foundry Rats 9.
* Manito Auto Sales 25, Illinois Home Solutions 8.
* When In Rain 7, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 0.
* Illinois Home Solutions 7, W.R. Haynes 0.
* Big Dog Automotive 26, Foundry Rats 21.
* Manito Auto Sales 18, Jones Painting 5.
* Jones Painting 28, 4 The Fallen Illinois 18.
* Jones Painting 7, W.R. Haynes 0.
* Manito Auto Sales 11, 4 The Fallen Illinois 9.
* Illinois Home Solutions 11, 4 The Fallen Illinois 5.
* When In Rain 7, Foundry Rats 0.
* Big Dog Automotive 14, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 13.
(Season over)
MONDAY CHURCH LEAGUE
* Community of Christ 22, St. Joseph 21.
* Christian Brotherhood 13, Pekin First Nazarene 12.
* Faith Baptist 14, Pekin Bible Church 10.
* First United Methodist 'A' 18, North Pekin Nazarene 9.
* City Church 14, First Presbyterian 4.
* First United Methodist 'B' 23, Minier Assembly of God 17.
* Grace United Methodist 22, Grace Baptist 10.
* Community of Christ 12, First Presbyterian 2.
* First United Methodist 'B' 24, City Church 10.
* Minier Assembly of God 16, Grace Baptist 15.
* North Pekin Nazarene 8, Grace United Methodist 4.
* Christian Brotherhood 15, St. Joseph 2.
* Faith Baptist 24, Pekin First Nazarene 5.
* Pekin Bible 'B' 20, First United Methodist 'A' 19.
* Grace Baptist 14, St. Joseph 11.
* Pekin First Nazarene 22, First Presbyterian 19.
* City Church 18, North Pekin Nazarene 13.
* Pekin Bible 16, Faith Baptist 15.
* First United Methodist 'A' 16, Community of Christ 6.
* Christian Brotherhood 20, Minier Assembly of God 16.
* Grace United Methodist 19, First United Methodist 'B' 7.
(Season over)
WEDNESDAY LADIES LEAGUE
* Tee Jay Central 16, MacDuff's 1.
* Tumble Junge Bus 7, CEFCU 0.
* CEFCU 7, MacDuff's 3.
* Tee Jay Central 18, Tumble Jungle Bus 6.
* Tumble Jungle Bus 9, MacDuff's 6.
* Tee Jay Central 12, CEFCU 7.
* MacDuff's 14, CEFCU 1.
* Tee Jay Central 11, Tumble Jungle Bus 1.
(Season over)
THURSDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
* Hitters Club 14, City Coal & Asphalt 13.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 15, Jackson Heating 5.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 17, City Coal & Asphalt 16.
* Hitters Club 23, Jackson Heating 18.
* City Coal & Asphalt 21, Jackson Heating 5.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 22, Hitters Club 21.
* Hitters Club 15, Jackson Heating 0.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 18, City Coal & Asphalt 17.
(Season over)
FRIDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
* W.R. Haynes 15, Jac's Doghouse 5.
* W.R. Haynes 23, Casting Cleaning 13.
(Season over)