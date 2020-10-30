CHAMPAIGN — Verdis Brown snapped his finger to indicate the immediacy of which he had to learn.

When he switched from the defensive line to the offensive line — a position he played in high school, including his senior year at prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. — on the Illinois football team, there was little time to do a deep dive into the position.

The playbook is different than anything he'd seen. Things were much simpler in high school. A run to the right was a run to the right and he could excel with his natural abilities. A pass was a pass. Not much thinking involved in protecting the quarterback in terms of footwork as a high school lineman.

In college? There are codewords for plays and as Brown quickly learned, those codewords have codewords. Footwork is a brilliant dance that changes from play-to-play. Learning that on the fly in spring football and then into training camp of 2019 as a backup, redshirt freshman offensive lineman? That was a challenge in and of its own.

He made his way through the season before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the sports world on its head. Players were sent home. Spring practices canceled. Life, in that moment, was virtual. Zoom meetings took the place of in-person practices. In fact, it's exactly what Brown needed. That time helped Brown — a four-star prospect and a major recruiting win for coach Lovie Smith in the Class of 2018 after de-committing from Florida State — win out a battle for the vacant right guard position on an experienced offensive line.

Illinois offensive line coach Bob McClain showed the what and the why during those virtual lessons.

"It really clicked for me when we had quarantine and we were doing the Zoom calls," Brown said. "Coach McClain was breaking down why we do certain things and why does this footwork work? When I transferred over it was like," he snapped his fingers, "automatically. I didn't have time to understand what I was doing. I think in quarantine when he had tie to sit down and explain everything, I finally realized why were doing and what I needed to do."

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said Brown, who is 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, won the starting job out of camp because he was the most consistent.

"He's trimmed down, he's moving much better," Rod Smith said before the Wisconsin game. "He's a big, strong, physical kid anyway. Just been really excited with his progress. I think Coach (Bob) McClain has done a great job with him. From a fundamental standpoint, he's night and day compared to what he was in the spring. I'm excited about him."

Brown made his first career start in last week's loss at Wisconsin and his self-evaluation of his performance was "pretty decent" and any bumps and bruises in his play were expected.

Naturally Brown's focus is on improving what he did wrong against the Badgers, but consistency is always a key. He doesn't exactly focus on things he did right in practice or in a game when he gets back on the practice field. His focus on what he did wrong and fixing those missteps.

"So that way I'm keeping myself grounded and not trying to say, 'I'm here, I can do this.' I want to make sure I'm level-headed and focused," Brown said. "I'm mostly trying to focus on the things I did wrong and correct them."

Focusing on what went wrong isn't a new mindset, but one he's putting more stock into. He's always been like this, but the stakes are higher on the college football platform. He switched to the offensive line in the spring of 2019, in part, because he felt like his progress as a defensive lineman wasn't moving as fast as he had hoped.

He was highly touted coming out of IMG Academy, but this is a different world than high school football, even at a premier school like IMG. Looking at his flaws are the fastest way for growth, particularly now that he's in possession of the starting right guard spot.

Fellow guard Kendrick Green of Peoria made the switch from defensive line to offensive line, showing Brown that it's possible to switch and do so at a high level. Now it's Brown's turn to push himself to that level.

"Now I look at it more than what I used to when I was younger," Brown said of examining what went wrong. "Now it's a bigger stage. It's a different audience. You're fighting for the same things but it's on a higher platform. I think now is a more crucial time to think about what you did good, and I feel like that's what the greats do. Like, all right, I did that well but what did I do wrong? That way I can go fix it and correct it."