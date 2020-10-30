PEORIA — A season like none other comes to and end this weekend for high school cross country runners in Illinois — a week short of the ultimate state championship goal.

But at least for a few Class 2A runners, this year the Illinois High School Association season ends where it’s supposed to end — at Detweiller Park.

Notre Dame plays host to a 15-team sectional finale Saturday at the historic site of the IHSA state meet, where the elite of the elite have toed the line to greatness since 1970.

"It's going to feel a little bit different than chasing the ghosts of the greats that have gone before," said Notre Dame coach Dan Gray. "But it’s still going to have enough of that thing where you are down there and you’ve got the leaves changing the way you are used to and hoping for that crisp fall air and maybe a little frost on the ground when you first get there. It’s Detweiller."

At the beginning of the year, Gray did not expect the season to last this long in these COVID-19 pandemic times. But the Irish will have both boys and girls teams challenging for top placements.

Morton enters the meet after winning regional titles in both boys and girls races the week before at Metamora. And Potters coach Joel Zehr is thrilled to have one more week — especially to Detweiller.

"It’s the place where everyone is aiming to get to, wherever you come from in Illinois," Zehr said. "So to be able in this strange season to have our guys and girls toe the line for the last time in the IHSA season at Detweiller is really a blessing. Throughout the year we run there several times in a typical season and that’s our benchmark for our progress. To finish off there is something special."

Morton junior Emma Skinner, who comes in with the second-fastest area 3-mile 2A time in the area, isn’t looking at Saturday’s race as just another sectional.

"I’m treating that like state, because obviously Detweiller is probably one of the fastest courses in the area and where the state meet is held," Skinner said. "I’ll have state vibes and the competition there to push me."

Limestone junior Wilson Georges has the top Class 2A time (14:50.6) not only in the area, but in the state. He will be finishing his third year where he finished his first two. And this time it will be with his Rockets teammates.

"It means a lot, just because my freshman and sophomore year I’ve ended the season there at state," Georges said. "It will definitely be a special day, just getting to run at Detweiller. It’s just a magical place whenever you get to the end of the season, especially getting there with my team."

The Notre Dame band will once again be playing during the flighted races that begin at 9 a.m.

Stan Morris can be reached at smorris@pjstar.com. Follow him on Titter @stanmorrispjs