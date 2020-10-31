The Illinois Fighting Illini football team announced Saturday morning that senior quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore would miss Saturday's game against Purdue due to COVID-19.

The Illinois statement said, "Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman tight end Griffin Moore were both sidelined for 21 days following positive test results Thursday for the COVID-19 virus. Per Big Ten Conference protocol, following recovery both players will be eligible for return for the Nov. 21 game at Nebraska. Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for today and nest week's game against Minnesota."

Purdue enters the game 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten. Most recently, it defeated Iowa 24-20 on Oct. 24.

Illinois comes into the matchup 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. It lost 45-7 at Wisconsin on Oct. 23.